Affordable rental community for seniors is coming to Southwest Fresno

Congressman Costa, City of Fresno Mayor Brand, Council VP Arias and Councilmember Soria, along with many representatives from Wells Fargo, Clinica Sierra Vista and more during the groundbreaking ceremony of Annadale Commons, a senior affordable rental community in South West Fresnoon April 12. Special to Vida en el Valle

The need for quality senior housing is critical in Fresno. And thanks to the construction of a 40-unit senior affordable rental community, the quality of life of southwest Fresno residents will improve.

Self-Help Enterprises held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 12 to start construction of Annadale Commons, an infill multifamily senior housing development that will provide permanent housing for low-income people ages 62 and older in southwest Fresno. The development is Self-Help Enterprises first rental project that will be provided exclusively for senior residents.

“Annadale Commons fills a critical need for quality senior housing offering both on-site and nearby services and amenities,’ said Marlene Murphy, executive director of the Housing Successor to the Redevelopment Agency of the City of Fresno. “Working together, Self-Help Enterprises, Fresno Housing Successor, City of Fresno and private sector partners effectively combined resources to bring a very attractive asset and investment to the community.”

Annadale Commons is the first affordable rental community built by Self-Help Enterprises in the city of Fresno and is among 32 affordable apartment rental communities owned by Self-Help Enterprises serving 1,458 families throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

The project made possible by key partnerships with the Housing Successor to the Redevelopment Agency of the City of Fresno, the City of Fresno, and Wells Fargo Bank, is located on the North side of East Annadale Avenue, West of Elm Avenue, and adjacent to the Clinica Sierra Vista health clinic.

“This housing development will improve the quality of life of West Fresno residents,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City council vice president. “It is a great example of how public and private collaboration can address the needs of our community.”

Annadale Commons includes one- and two-bedroom single-story units with a centrally located community building containing an exercise room and computer lab. The project will also include a gazebo and open green space.

The community room also includes a hearing aid loop, a wireless system allowing presentations to go directly into connected hearing devices, ensuring residents experiencing hearing loss enjoy the same services as other residents.

“With our growing senior population, projects like Annadale Commons become an essential part of the health and well-being of our aging community,” said Tom Collishaw, CEO of Self-Help Enterprises. “Annadale Commons will offer critical services that will ensure residents remain active and engaged in their community.”

The partnership with Clinica Sierra Vista provides on-site medical services.

Self-Help Enterprises will also provide a robust program of on-site resident services, including exercise, nutrition and health education, financial planning and literacy, ESL, computer classes, and other services based on the needs of the residents.

Monthly net rents, ranging from $336 to $806, are determined based on unit size and resident income.

Funding for this project is provided by the Housing Successor to the Redevelopment Agency of the City of Fresno, City of Fresno HOME, Wells Fargo Bank, low-income housing tax credits with Wells Fargo as the investor, and a sponsor loan from Self-Help Enterprises.

The project will be implemented in conjunction with a non-motorized transit project funded through the Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) program, which will allow SHE to install sidewalks and bike lanes on Annadale from Elm to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The improvements will improve walking/biking in the area and connect residential homes with the schools, Mary Ella Brown Center, Clinica Sierra Vista and other community services.

According to Diana Díaz, communication and outreach specialist for Self-Help Enterprises, construction for the project is expected to be completed by April 1, 2020

“Self-Help Enterprises’ (SHE) contracts with AWI Management Corporation to manage our rental communities and typically they begin their leasing process approximately 4 months prior to completion of project,” said Díaz. “This means they will put out a public notice announcing applications are available January 2020.”

Díaz said applications for the rental units are taken in a first-come first-serve basis.

Inquiries and interested residents can call (559) 651-1000 to be placed on an interest list, and then they will be notified when AWI starts accepting applications.

“While AWI will do some outreach, SHE will help in reaching out to local senior residents through our partners, local neighborhood organizations and churches,” Díaz said, adding that “If all goes as planned, residents should be moving into apartments sometime mid-April.”