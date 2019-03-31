César E. Chávez movement keeps paying dividends in education

When Sarah Reyes was running to become only the second woman – and the first Latina – from the Central Valley to join the state Legislature in 1998, she got a rude awakening.

“I knocked on a door in Fowler and this man told me, ‘Honey, you don’t need to be running for office. You need to get married, have kids and have a nice husband,’” recalled Reyes at a Women in Politics symposium last Wednesday at Fresno City College.