PuebloFest promoters allege federal civil rights violations by City of Tulare led to $4 million loss; file lawsuit

What was billed as the San Joaquín Valley’s version of the Coachella Festival turned into a nightmare for its promoters due to federal civil rights violations by the City of Tulare and its police department, brothers Euler and Esau Torres allege in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
PuebloFest – a three-day music/cultural/educational festival held in March 2017 at the Tulare International Agri-Center – led to a loss of more than $4 million, the brothers claim.
The lawsuit alleges that the city, police chief Wes Hensley and representatives from the city’s planning, fire and police departments “undertook a campaign to sabotage and undermine” the festival.
Hensley, the Torres brothers said, imposed “unreasonable conditions on the promoters and “went so far as to prohibit the sale of tickets at PuebloFest.”
The brothers lodged similar complaints at a Tulare City Council meeting last year.
They said city representatives characterized the event “as a Mexican cartel/gang gathering.”
“It was our hope that PuebloFest would be an annual festival where we here in the San Joaquín Valley would be able to celebrate our musical culture while at the same time benefiting our local economy,” said Esau Torres.
“Instead, we fell victims to racist and discriminatory practices of the City of Tulare’s Police Department.”
Organizers expected more than 100,000 to attend the festival, which was headlined by musical groups like Los Tigres del Norte, Intocable, Ezequiel Peña and Los Lobos among the 50-plus acts spread over four concert stages.
The festival also featured motivational speakers like David and Diego Díaz of ‘McFarland, USA’ fame and former astronaut José Hernández.
Folkloric dance groups also performed throughout the festival.
Bakersfield attorney Emilio J. Huerta is representing the organizers.
Hensley, the police chief, was fired by the city manager last year because of a loss of confidence in his ability to lead the police department. This January, the city council voted to reinstate him as police chief.
Mario Zamora, attorney for the City of Tulare, said he has not seen the lawsuit and couldn’t comment on something he hasn’t read.
