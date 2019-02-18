Selma High needed monster games from Yesenia Sánchez, Rachel Vieira to get past Frontier, 83-58

It was the closest 25-point win this season for the Selma High girls basketball team.
Hounded into turnovers and missed shots by a Frontier High (Bakersfield) team that came into last Thursday night’s CIF Central Section Division III playoff game with a 13-14 record, the Lady Bears rode the shoulders of senior guard Rachel Vieira and sophomore center Yesenia Sánchez to earn an 83-58 victory.
Vieira scored a game-high 25 points, while Sánchez added 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Selma bounced back from a deficit that stretched to as many as 7 points.
Thanks to hot shooting, Frontier clung to a 39-38 half-time lead.
Selma head coach Paul Romig wasn’t too concerned.
“The thing we really emphasized at halftime was that we really have to execute,” he said. “If we crashed the boards, we continued to move the ball, we played pressure defense and that if we stayed with the process, that eventually the process will take care of itself.”
That process came in the form of a 45-19 scoring edge as Selma improved to 26-3 and needs to get past Tulare Union on Tuesday (Feb. 19) to advance to the section championship game scheduled Feb. 23 at Selland Arena.
Romig credited Frontier, which lost to Selma by two points in a playoff game last year, for staying close in the first half.
“I thought we forced them to take difficult shots, and to their credit they made them,” he said. “If someone’s going to shoot at that high level for the entire game, they’re going to be successful.”
However, Selma applied the pressure in the second half for its eighth consecutive win.
The No. 1-seeded Lady Bears sat out the first-round games, but Romig didn’t think rust was a problem.
“I’d rather have the extra rest than the extra time to prepare,” said Romig. “We have a very young team with three sophomores who start. So, it’s kind of a new experience, a big atmosphere. I think we handled it well.”
Romig said being seeded No. 1 does not put extra pressure on the team. “I haven’t seen one team that wants us to win on the other side,” he said. “So, it doesn’t matter.
“It’s a compliment. It’s a reward of what the girls have accomplished throughout the whole season. We’re just happy to do what we can to represent Selma.”
Sánchez said the team kept pushing.
“Once we went into the locker room for the third quarter, we kept motivating each other to keep pushing and keep going up strong,” said the 6-foot-1 center.
The key for future games, she said, will be battling each minute as if the game is 0-0.
“We just have to give our all,” said Sánchez.
