Neighborhood Resource Center brings Centro La Familia services to Kerman residents

Providing a variety of services to area families such as parenting classes, home visitations and help with basic needs, Centro La Familia Advocacy Services opened its newest Neighborhood Resource Center to serve Kerman and surrounding communities.
The center, which is located in The Boyd Building at 275 S. Madera Ave., Suite 400, in Kerman, began rolling out its program in November and is funded through the Fresno County Department of Social Services.
The new location provides vital services, support for children and families especially when transportation can be a big issue for those residents.
“This center brings our services closer to clients in Kerman and surrounding communities, where transportation can be a big issue,” said Margarita Rocha, executive director of Centro La Familia Advocacy Services. “It also makes it easier for our staff to serve clients because they now have a place to call home.”
According to Rocha, the new location offers comprehensive services aimed at strengthening families and reducing the risk of child abuse or neglect. The center expects to serve 400 to 500 families annually with services such as parenting education classes, home visitations, support groups and mentoring.
Centro La Familia has served Fresno County for more than 45 years, providing prevention and intervention services in many areas including health and wellness, immigration, victim advocacy, policy and leadership among others.
Brian Pacheco, who represents District 1 on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors including the city of Kerman and nearby communities in western Fresno County, said the center “will offer faster access to services for residents on the west side of Fresno County by allowing them to remain closer to home to fulfill their needs.”
Rocha said Centro La Familia has provided culturally sensitive services in a confidential manner in several languages including English, Spanish, Hmong and Punjabi to more than 1,000 families on the annual basis.
“The Department of Social Services is happy to be part of the work happening in the community of Kerman and the efforts of Centro La Familia to support the needs of children and families,” said Delfino E. Neira, director of the Fresno County Department of Social Services.
According to Rocha, Centro La Familia’s relationship with the county’s department of social services dates back to the beginnings of the nonprofit agency,
“They have been a cornerstone for our organization’s ability to respond to community needs,” said Rocha who has been the director of the non-profit organization for more than two decades.
Rocha said nearby communities such as Mendota, Firebaugh, Tranquility, San Joaquin and others will see the benefit of having a resource center closer to home.
The Kerman site will be led by site director Angelica Pérez, who has been with the organization for many years and is also a longtime Kerman resident.
The center also provides services and/or referrals to area residents dealing with issues such as poverty, substance abuse, domestic violence or immigration.
Rocha said the new center already has seen an uptick in walk-in client traffic and is outgrowing its current location with plans to move to a bigger space office in the near future.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
