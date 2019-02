Con toda la atención que ha recibido la actriz Yalitza Aparicio, ¿hay más respeto y conocimiento por la mujer indígena?

It was the closest 25-point win this season for the Selma High girls basketball team.

Hounded into turnovers and missed shots by a Frontier High (Bakersfield) team that came into last Thursday night’s CIF Central Section Division III playoff game with a 13-14 record, the Lady Bears rode the shoulders of senior guard Rachel Vieira and sophomore center Yesenia Sánchez to earn an 83-58 victory.