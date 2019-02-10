The Memorial Highway honors the fallen

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The family sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez with their two children Jayleen and Josiah - received a miniature version of the memorial sign at Highway 190 during the special ceremony on Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
A special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Ken Mabon during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The wife of Tulare County sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez (center) with their two children - during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
A photo of Tulare County sheriff’s pilot James Chavez was displayed during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The wife of Tulare County sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez (center) with their two children - during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The family of Tulare County sheriff’s pilot James Chavez listen to Sheriff Mike Boudreaux as he unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The wife of Tulare County sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez with their two children - during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The wife of Tulare County sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez with their two children Jayleen and Josiah - during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The specialceremony to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway on Feb. 10, 2019 included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The specialceremony to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway on Feb. 10, 2019 included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The specialceremony to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway on Feb. 10, 2019 included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside. The new air support aircraft was name ‘Tribute’ in honor of Chavez and Ballantyne. The tail #N189JC includes Ballantyne’s badge number 189 and Chavez initials.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The wife of Tulare County sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez - during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The wife of Tulare County sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez with their two children Jayleen and Josiah - during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux with the wife sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux with the wife sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez during the special ceremony Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The family sheriff’s pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez with their two children Jayleen and Josiah - received a miniature version of the memorial sign at Highway 190 during the special ceremony on Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway. The ceremony included a moment of silence and flyover at 4:15 p.m., three years to the moment after Sheriff One crashed on a nearby hillside.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The wife of pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez after the special ceremony on Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The wife of pilot James Chavez - Missy Chavez after the special ceremony on Feb. 10, 2019 to anveil the Dep. Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux unveiled the Deputy Scott Ballantyne and Pilot James Chavez Memorial Highway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, three years to the day after the Sheriff’s light sport aircraft, Sheriff One, crashed on a hillside near Lake Success.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com