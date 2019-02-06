Tulare County Academic Decathlon / Feb. 2, 2019

The small school title went to Harmony Magnet Academy Team #1 during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Students from eight high schools competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
One of the Super Quiz questions during the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Students from Granite Hills High School competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Granite Hills High School students Jaden Perez and Mackinzie Thomason competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Orosi High School student Ashley Valle competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
A student from Orosi High School competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Dinuba High School student Nora Cabrera competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Dinuba High School student Ashley Vargas competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Dinuba High School student Carlos Hernández competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Dinuba High School student Jackie Gallardo competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Dinuba High School student Carlos Hernández and Jackie Gallardo competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Students look at some of the Super Quiz questions during in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
A student from El Diamante High School competed in the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Students during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
A student during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Students from El Diamante High School during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
A student from Granite Hills during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
A student picks medal during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
A student claps during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
A student during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Granite Hills student Andy Garcia during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
Top students by division are: Ying Yan (honors, El Diamante); Manuel Hernández (scholastic, El Diamante) and Gwenyth English (varsity, Granite Hills) during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
El Diamante High School Team #2 in Visalia won the championship title and the right to represent the county at the state academic decathlon competition.
El Diamante High School’s coach Mikk Jolly holds the championship trophy during the award ceremony at the 2019 Tulare County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Visalia.
