Lemoore Middle College High takes Kings County Academic Decathlon title for the seventh consecutive year

Lemoore Middle College High School is on a roll.
The team coached by Allen Tong claimed the Kings County Academic Decathlon for the seventh consecutive year with 51,639.4 points during the competition held Feb. 2 at Sierra Pacific High.
Besides Lemoore Middle College high, teams from Avenal High, Corcoran High, Hanford High, Hanford West High, Lemoore High and Sierra Pacific High competed in the rigorous set of academic examinations demonstrating their versatility in a variety of academic categories. The 2019 event theme was ‘The 1960s.’
Lemoore High was second (36,538.5 points) while Sierra Pacific (31,910.6) was third.
In fourth place was Hanford West High with 22,673.0 points, fifth place went to Corcoran High with 21,220.2 points, sixth place was Hanford High with 17,026.4 points and in seventh place was Avenal High with 12,618.4 points.
Leana Cantrell, Academic Decathlon coordinator for the Kings County Office of Education, said each team is comprised of A, B and C students with team members participating in ten events including Art, Economics, Mathematics, Music, Language & Literature, Social Science, and Science.
In addition, the contestants performed prepared and impromptu speeches, wrote essays on a given topic, and participated in interview competitions, Cantrell said.
The event culminated with the Super Quiz, which was open to the public. Lemoore Middle College High School also won the Super Quiz with 4,830 points.
At the event awards ceremony, individual medals and scholarships were won by students from each participating high school.
More than $5,700 in scholarships were awarded.
▪ Top Decathlete – Randen Banuelos, Lemoore Middle College High School, $1,000 scholarship
▪ Top Varsity Student - Jasmine Oliveira, Lemoore Middle College High School, $500 scholarship
▪ Top Scholastic Student - Nathalia DeSouza, Lemoore Middle College High School, $500 scholarship
▪ Top Honors Student – Randen Banuelos, Lemoore Middle College High School, $500 scholarship
Top Students at each of the seven high schools
▪ Avenal HS- Fadel Moflehi, $250
▪ Corcoran HS- Kevin Alvarez, $250
▪ Hanford HS- Rodrigo Maldonado, $250
▪ Hanford West HS- Phoua Lee, $250
▪ Lemoore HS- Nestor Amita, $250
▪ Lemoore Middle College HS- Randen Banuelos, $250
▪ Sierra Pacific HS- Arijeet Grewal, $250
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
