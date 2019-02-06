Chowchilla Union takes home Madera County Academic Decathlon championship title

Chowchilla Union High School took home the championship title at the 37th annual Madera County Academic Decathlon competion.
With a score of 39,520.4, Chowchilla will represent the county at the state competition in March to compete against the best teams in the state.
“We wish Chowchilla Union High School the best of luck at the state competition and are proud of all of our student decathletes for their dedication and determination to succeed in this program,” said Madera County Superintendent Cecilia Massetti.
In second placle was Madera South High School while Yosemite High School took third.
Seven schools – including Chawanakee Academy Charter, Glacier High School Charter, Liberty, and Madera – competed Feb. 2 in the 10-event competition answering questions on ‘The 1960s: A Transformational Decade,’ according to Kristi Winter, coordinator/student events for Madera County Superintendent of Schools.
Chowchilla Union also won the Super Quiz competition.
Winter said the Super Quiz format this year allowed students in each round to discuss the question before making their individual selections.
The Super Quiz as well as the awards ceremony are the only parts of the academic decathlon competition that is open to the public.
“The Super Quiz is a great opportunity for parents and community members to see the students compete as a team,” said Massetti. “This year’s Super Quiz tested students’ knowledge across all subject areas covered in this year’s theme.”
A total of 115 medals were handed out at the awards ceremony. Chawanakee Academy Charter received a total of 11 medals: 3 bronze, 4 silver and 4 gold.
▪ Chowchilla Union High received 36 medals: 8 bronze, 14 silver and 14 gold.
▪ Glacier High Charter received 9 medals: 1 bronze, 2 silver, and 6 gold.
▪ Liberty High was awarded 17 medals: 8 bronze, 5 silver and 4 gold medals.
▪ Madera High received 2 silver medals.
▪ Madera South High received 17 medals: 8 bronze, 7 silver and 2 gold.
▪ Yosemite High was awarded 23 medals: 9 bronze, 5 silver and 9 gold medals.
The top scoring decathlete this year, scoring 8,260.1 points out of 10,000 across the 10 events was Madison Ingraham, a senior from Chowchilla Union High.
The top-scoring senior from each school will receive a $100 scholarship.
Top scoring senior from each school
▪ Chawanakee Academy Charter: Caleb Lynch
▪ Chowchilla Union High School: Madison Ingraham
▪ Glacier High School Charter: Josh Jeffers
▪ Liberty High School: Thomas Caruso
▪ Madera High School: Octavio Lara
▪ Madera South High School: Emmanuel Hernández
▪ Yosemite High School: Lillian Dickmeyer
