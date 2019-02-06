El Diamante High School Team No. 2 wins Tulare County Academic Decathlon title

The Tulare County Academic Decathlon winning team from El Diamante High School in Visalia. Left to right are: Ying Yan, Manuel Hernandez, Yibo Liang, Beth Contreras, Micario Rodriguez, Maegan Fiskin, Miguel Rodriguez, Emily Figueroa and coach Mikk Jolly. They’re holding the Super Quiz trophy, the top large school trophy and the best overall trophy. Special to Vida en el Valle Robert Herman, PIO Tulare County Office of Education