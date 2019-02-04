Fresno County Academic Decathlon / Feb. 2, 2019

Edison High School competitor Elizabeth Rodríguez broke into tears after helping the school win the 37th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon. She was one of two returning competitors.
University High coach Sean Canfield keeps an eye on the Super Quiz.
Reedley High competitor Gabbie Archuleta reacts to getting a correct answer during the Super Quiz.
Elva Carlos and students cheer on the Cambridge High team during the Super Quiz.
Duncan Polytechnical student Evelyn García smiles after answering correctly a Super Quiz question.
Duncan Polytechnical student Evelyn García raises her pencil after answerring correctly a Super Quiz question.
Edison High competitor Elizabeth Rodríguez raises her pencil after answerring correctly a Super Quiz question.
Clovis East competitor Samantha Jiménez takes part in the Super Quiz.
Cambridge High student Ysabel Serna takes part in the Super Quiz.
Cambridge High student Ashley Valle takes part in the Super Quiz.
Cambridge High student Ysabel Serna takes part in the Super Quiz.
Edison High teammates Alia Lescoulie confers with Elizabeth Rodríguez and Berenice Jiménez during the Super Quiz.
A photographer and a Super Quiz volunteer take a quick break from the action.
Edison High competitor Elizabeth Rodríguez reacts after her school won.
Edison High School teammates Madeleine Fischer (first, 9,208 points) and Vanessa López (second, 8,357.1 points) joined University High’s Sohan Banerjee (third, 8,108.7 points) as the top individuals at the Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
Edison High School competitor Vanessa López and her teammates react upon hearing that Fresno County Academic Decathlon rival University High placed second overall with 50,079.1 points. Edison broke University’s streak of four consecutive titles Saturday night. Edison totaled 50,191.7 points to win for the first time since 2014, and 19th time in the 37-year history of the academic competition.
Edison High School won the 37th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon with 50,191.7 points to edge past rival University High (50,079.1).
Edison High School competitor Vanessa López walks into the Central High East gym during the Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
University High School coach Sean Canfield walks in with his students during the Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
University High School teammates smile after answering correctly on a Super Quiz question during the Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
This marked the 28th year as quizmaster of the Fresno County Academic Decathlon for KMPH Channel 26 newscaster Rich Rodríguez.
Edison High School competitor Elizabeth Rodríguez ponders a Super Quiz question during the Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
Edison High School competitor Madeleine Fischer gets emotional after answering correctly on a Super Quiz question during the Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
Sunnyside High School competitor Malek Sarama roots on for her team during the Super Quiz portion of the Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
Fresno County Academic Decathlon Super Quiz proctor Luann Ramírez McCaslin holds up the score for University High School.
Fresno County Academic Decathlon volunteer Jonmari Loving of Selma High dressed for the part. The theme was ’1960s: A Transformational Decade.’
The Cambridge High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Clovis West High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Coalinga High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Duncan Polytechnical team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
Edison High coach Gary Mrkaich enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Firebaugh High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Hoover High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Kingsburg High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The McLane High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Pershing High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Reedley High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Riverdale High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Sanger High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Selma High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Sunnyside High team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
Sean Canfield and the University High team enter the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
The Washington Union team enters the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
Washington Union coach Gabriela Villalobos and her team enter the Central High East gym for the start of the Super Quiz.
University High student Andrew Her leads the pledge of allegiance in the Central High East gym before the start of the Super Quiz.
Clovis Unified School District associate superintendent Norm Anderson welcomed students, parents and supporters to the Super Quiz.
Fresno County Superintendent Jim Yovino welcomed students, parents and supporters to the Super Quiz.
Jennifer Quinn-Yovino was the coordinator for the 37th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
Dr. Honora Chapman, associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Fresno State, encouraged the students to think about attending Fresno State.
A Fresno County Superintendent of Schools photographer gets into action at the Super Quiz.
Roosevelt High students Anabel Hipolito chats with Yesi Dimas Neri during the Super Quiz.
Roosevelt High students ponder a question during the Super Quiz.
Sanger High competitor Cid Bobadilla talks about a Super Quiz question with his teammates.
Sanger High competitors Cid Bobadilla, Rogelio Moreno Hernández and Jujhardip Pahal hold their pencils up after answering a Super Quiz question.
Sanger High competitors had their cheering section during the Super Quiz.
University High students Cali Tobler and Ethan Enríquez work on a Super Quiz question.
University High students Cali Tobler and Ethan Enríquez hold their pencils up after completing a Super Quiz question.
Edison High student Andrew Contreras holds up his pencil after completing a Super Quiz question.
Edison High student Makayla Leuschen smiles after completing a Super Quiz question.
A Pershing High student participates in the Super Quiz.
Super Quiz proctor Ernie García checks a question sheet from University High.
Sunnyside High competitor Braelen Head cheers on his teammates during the Super Quiz.
Edison High teammates Elizabeth Rodríguez and Berenice Jiménez during the Super Quiz.
Edison High veteran competitor Madeleine Fischer is flanked by first-timers Vanessa López and Alex Fischer during the Super Quiz.
Edison High competitor Vanessa López reacts to a correct response on the Super Quiz.
The theme for the 37th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon was ’1960s: A Transformational Decade.’
McLane High competitor Amariz Cuéllar holds her pencil up after responding to a Super Quiz question.
The Selma High team works on a Super Quiz question.
Edison High competitor Vanessa López checks with her teammates during the Super Quiz.
The Reedley High team works on a Super Quiz question.
Firebaugh High competitor Nestor Pérez takes part in the Super Quiz.
Edison High teammates Madeleine Fischer and Alex Fischer chat during the Super Quiz.
Edison High student Madeleine Fischer responds to a correct answer on the Super Quiz.
Fowler High competitors have fun during a photo session.
Kerman High competitors have fun with a group shot.
McLane High competitors have fun with a group shot.
Sunnyside High competitors have fun with a group shot.
Reedley High competitors have fun with a group shot.
Washington Union High competitors pose for a team photo.
Pershing High coach John Barber and two students dressed for the 1960’s theme of the competition.
Jennifer Quinn-Yovino coordinated the 37th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
Ethan Enríguez of University High picked up a Division I essay gold medal.
Ashley Valle of Cambridge High picked up a Division IV essay gold medal.
Lauren Morales of Fowler High picked up a Division II bronze medal in language and literature.
Elizabeth Rodríguez of Edison High picked up a Division I silver medal in language and literature.
Ana Apodaca of Kerman High picked up a Division III gold medal in language and literature.
Madeleine Fischer of Edison High picked up a Division I gold medal in language and literature.
Edison High freshman Vanessa López picked up a Division I gold medal in language and literature.
Brent Moser emceed the awards ceremony of the 37th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
Lizette Venegas of Selma High tied for the highest score on a prepared speech among Team 2 comeptitors. She spoke about parents having an expectation of their children and the pressure that comes with it.
Lizette Venegas of Selma High won tied for the highest score on a prepared speech among Team 2 comeptitors. She got a hug from event coordinator Jennifer Quinn-Yovino.
Kelly Wong of Fowler High tied for the highest score on a prepared speech among Team 2 comeptitors. She spoke about her great-grandmother’s impact on her.
Alexandra Fuentes of Central High won a Division II bronze medal for interview.
Mía Romero of Bullard High won a Division I bronze medal for interview.
José Rodríguez of Selma High won a Division III silver medal for interview.
Amariz Cuéllar of McLane High won a Division III gold medal for interview.
Estreya Colores of Caruthers High won a Division IV bronze medal in mathematics.
Ashley Pérez of Washington Union High won a Division IV silver medal in mathematics.
Alia Lescoulie and Andrew Contreras of Edison High won a Division I gold medal in mathematics.
Xavier Zavaleta of Washington Union High won a Division IV gold medal in mathematics. He gets the medal from Hank González.
Deisey Salazar of Firebaugh High won a Division II bronze medal in economics. She gets a hug from Firebaugh superintendent Russell Freitas.
Eric Miramontes of Selma High won a Division III silver medal in economics.
Gilberto Vázquez of Selma High won a Division III gold medal in economics.
Awards ceremony emcee Brent Moser snaps a selfie of some award winners.
Cameron Cerda of Fowler High won a Division II science bronze medal.
Jesús Jorquera of Caruthers won a Division IV science silver medal.
Analica Sosa of Clovis West High won a Division II science gold medal.
Kate González of Riverdale High won a Division IV science gold medal.
Erik Ramírez of Cambridge High won a Division IV bronze medal in social science.
Evelyn García of Duncan Polytechnical High won a Division III silver medal in social science.
Ana Manjares of Edisonl High won a Division I gold medal in social science.
Tyesen Rogers of Central High finished in a four-way tie for best speech. He spoke about the significance of cleaning out your bedroom.
Cali Tobler of University High finished in a four-way tie for best speech. She spoke about letting your heart grow bigger than your fist.
Ana Manjares of Edisonl High won a Division I bronze medal in art.
Citlalic González of Duncan Polytechnical won a Division III silver medal in art.
Jacqueline García of Sunnyside High won a Division II gold medal in art.
Cid Bobadilla of Sanger High won a Division II bronze medal in music.
Ashley Valle of Cambridge High won a Division IV silver medal in music.
Sabrina Herrera of Duncan Polytechnical won a Division IV silver medal in music.
Ashley Pérez of Washington Union High won a Division IV gold medal in music.
Vanessa López of Edison High won a Division I gold medal in music.
Allyson Bautista of Selma High won a Division IV bronze medal in speech.
Samantha Ramírez of Fowler High won a Division II silver medal in speech.
Jesús López of Duncan Polytechnical won a Division III gold medal in speech.
Madeleine Fischer of Edison High won a Division I gold medal in speech.
Ethan Magill of Fowler High finished in a four-tie for best speech. He delivered a humorous speech on pronunciations.
Aya Almasri of Clovis North finished in a four-tie for best speech. She spoke about leadership.
Emily Tran of Sanger High won a $100 scholarship for having the highest, Team 2 individual score. She had 6,257.4 points.
Ana Manjares of Edison High won a $100 scholarship for finishing ninth in Division I individual scoring.
Lauren Morales of Fowler High won a $100 scholarship for having the eighth-highest point total in Division II.
Rogelio Hernández of Sanger High won a $150 scholarship for having the seventh-highest point total in Division II.
Samantha Ramírez of Fowlerr High won a $150 scholarship for having the sixth-highest point total in Division II.
FRESNO COUNTY ACADEMIC DECATHLON JE VDA 02/02/19 CENTRAL HIGH EAST GYM -- Sam Baeza of Firebaugh High won a $150 scholarship for having the fifth-highest point total in Division II.
Keerat Kandola of Fowler High won a $150 scholarship for having the fourth-highest point total in Division II.
Andrew Contreras of Edison High won a $250 scholarship for having the second-highest point total in Division I.
Samantha Ramírez received the coach’s award from Fowler High coach David Tinker.
Lisa Birrel watches the awards ceremony.
Sohan Banerjee of University High won a $500 scholarship for having the third-highest Division I score with 8,108.7 points.
Freshman Vanessa López of Edison High won a $750 scholarship for having the second-highest Division I score with 8,357.1 points.
Design Science High won the most-improved award after betting last year’s total by 13.26 percent. Its coach is Lisa Portela.
Sanger High, with coach Angelique Duvet-Tovar, tied for fourth in the Super Quiz.
Fowler High, with coach David Tinker, finished third overall in the Super Quiz.
Edison High, coached by Gary Mrkaich and represented by Vanessa López, finished second in the Super Quiz with 4,830 points.
Vanessa López of Edison High chats with coach Gary Mrkaich after the team won second in the Super Quiz.
University High won the Super Quiz with 5,250 points.
Luke Walker reacts after Coalinga High won the Division IV title with 30,185.4 points.
Superintendent Jim Yovino presented Duncan Poyitechnical coach Carina Fulvio and a student representative the awrds for second place in Division III team standings (36,333.3 points).
Superintendent Jim Yovino presented Sanger High coach Angelique Duvet-Tovar and a student representative the awrds for second place in Division II team standings (38,754.2 points).
Superintendent Jim Yovino presented Selma High coach Adam Alcoser and a student representative the awards for 10th place overall.
Superintendent Jim Yovino presented Sunnyside High coach José Garza and a student representative the awards for 9th place overall.
Superintendent Jim Yovino presented Firebaugh High coach David Magoon and a student representative the awards for 8th place overall.
Superintendent Jim Yovino presented Duncan Polytechnical coach Carina Fulvio and a student representative the awards for 7th place overall.
Superintendent Jim Yovino presented Bullard High coach Steve Fisher and a student representative the awards for 6th place overall.
Superintendent Jim Yovino presented Sanger High coach Angelique Duvet-Tovar and a student representative the awards for 5th place overall.
Edison High coach Gary Mrkaich hugs his wife, McLane High coach Cheryl Mrkaich, upon learning that his team won its first Fresno County Academic Deathlon since 2014.
Edison High teammates Madeleine Fischer, Elizabeth Rodríguez, Vanessa López and Ana Manjares react after learning they edged rival University High for the title.
Edison High teammates react after learning they edged rival University High for the team title.
Edison High teammates react after learning they edged rival University High for the team title. They are Ana Manjares, Alia Lescoulie and Alex Fischer.
Elizabeth Rodríguez of Edison High gets a hug from McLane coach Cheryl Mrkaich after Edison won the team title.
Steve Fischer of Edison High gets high-fives after his team won the team title.
Edison High won the 37th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon with 50,191.7 points.
Event coordinator Jennifer Quinn-Yovino snaps a photo of a team.
Edison High coach Gary Mrkaich walks to the stage after his team was announced the winner.
Edison High competitor Andrew Contreras walks off with one of the team trophies.
Edison High competitor Ana Manjares reacts after her team won the title.
Edison High’s Madeleine Fischer earned the top individual honors with a total of 9,208 points. She also won a $1,250 scholarship.
Elizabeth Rodríguez of Edison High got teary eyed holding the championship trophy.
Edison High competitor Elizabeth Rodríguez gets a celebratory hug from teammate Alex Fischer.
Edison High coach Gary Mrkaich poses with the 2019 Fresno County Academic Decathlon champions, left to right: Vanessa López, Andrew Contreras, Alia Lescoulie, Ana Manjares, Alex Fischer, Elizabeth Rodríguez and Madeleine Fischer.
