Fresno and Stockton, get ready to laugh with George López

The multi-faceted star of television, film, standup & late night TV, George López is coming back to the Central Valley to two locations near you.
López is bringing The Wall comedy tour to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre in Fresno on May 25.
However, before López make it to Fresno, he will be performing at the Bop Hope Theatre in Stockton on March 23. Both shows are at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets for both show, which is intended for mature audiences 18 and older, will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Feb. 8) at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com with tickets price going $45-$55 plus services fees. Or, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.
López performed at the Saroyan Theatre in 2013, the Save Mart Center in 2018 as well as the Hanford Fox Theater in 2010.
López hosted for two seasons, ‘López Tonight,’ a late-night television talk show on TBS, which represented López’s return to series television after his groundbreaking hit sitcom ‘George López’ ran for six seasons on ABC.
His show ‘George López’ remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable’s Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network and among the top five comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication. López also recently starred in ‘López’ on TV Land.
López has voiced animated characters in a string of animated blockbuster films including ‘Rafael in Río’ and ‘Río 2’ along with Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg, Thurman in ‘Escape from Planet Earth’ opposite Jane Lynch and Sofia Vergara, Grouchy Smurf in ‘The Smurfs 1 and 2’, and ‘The Beverly Hills Chihuahua 1, 2, and 3.’ His other most recent film credits include the box-office hit ‘Valentine’s Day’ directed by Garry Marshall, ‘Swing Vote,’ ‘Henry Poole Is Here’ and ‘Balls of Fury.’
López has been featured in three HBO specials: ‘The Wall’ in August 2017; ‘Tall, Dark and Chicano,’ which was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Comedy Album; and ‘America’s Mexican’ in 2007.
López has also performed as part of HBO and TBS’s ‘Comic Relief 2006.’ His acclaimed comedy concert, ‘Why You Crying?,’ debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third standup CD, ‘El Más Chingón,’ in 2006, which also earned López a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Comedy Album. Prior to that, in 2004, he was nominated for a Grammy in the same category for his CD ‘Team Leader.’
In May 2004, his autobiography, ‘Why You Crying?,’ entered The New York Times Bestsellers List top 20. The book was co-written by Emmy winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian. López also was the focus of the award-winning documentary ‘Brown is the New Green: George López and the American Dream.’
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
