ABC’s of your Health: Cancer patients in rural areas get help with transportation thanks to American Cancer Society grant

The multi-faceted start of TV, film, standup & late night TV, George López is coming back to the Central Valley to two locations near you. López is bringing The Wall comedy tour live to the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno on Saturday, May 25th. However, before López make a stop in Fresno in May, he will be performing at the Bop Hope Theatre in Stockton on Saturday, March 23. Both shows are at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.