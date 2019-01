Muro fronterizo no detendrá la inmigración, nuevos ciudadanos americanos

Dr. Theresa Pérez’s accomplishments were the accomplishments of her adopted San Joaquín Valley, from saving the Chicano Studies Department at Fresno State to getting pioneering Latino politicians like Al Villa and Armando Rodríguez elected to office.

Pérez, the daughter of a migrant farmworker mother and a U.S. Navy father, died Jan. 13 at her Fresno home of ALS. She was 85 years old.