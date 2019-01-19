Women’s March Fresno calls for equality in wages, opportunities

The references to President Donald J. Trump were still there at the third annual Women’s March Fresno, but speaker after speaker focused on the ongoing efforts to level the playing field for women in politics, wages and opportunities.
That message was driven the loudest and strongest by math instructor Aileen Rizo, whose battle for equal pay is waiting for a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
“I could not fathom that even though I excelled in education, senority and experience, I was being denied the same pay as the person sitting next to me simply because he was born a white man,” Rizo, who lost a bid for the state Assembly last fall, told a Saturday morning gathering near the Riverpark Shopping Center.
“When I went to my supervisor about the pay discrimination, she said, ‘Aileen, don’t take this personal,” Rizo recounted. “Make no mistake, this is personal!”
Rizo rattled off the reasons:
▪ The gender wage gap costs women $884 billion a year.
▪ Forty percent of households depend on a working women’s paycheck.
▪ If women had pay equity, “we could cut the poverty rate in half.”
▪ A Latina makes 54 cents to a white man’s dollar.
“This is personal for all of us,” said Rizo, who sued the Fresno County Office of Education in a case that has become symbolic of the pay inequity between men and women, “because when employers pay a woman less, they steal from families. When employers play women less, what do they communicate to society about the worth of a woman?”
Rizo was among six women who spoke prior to a march that snaked through Nees and Blackstone avenues.
The march and rally – which local organizers estimated drew upwards of 3,000 participants during the day – was among hundreds held throughout the country. The theme for this year’s march was ‘Truth to Power.’
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Shafter, mentioned her historic campaign and the hurdles she had to overcome to defeat a Republican incumbent in the Central Valley.
“Many of you remember the commercials not too long ago of the people, the special interests, who tried to tell you who I was. That I was a San Francisco liberal who was trying to raise your taxes,” said Hurtado, who joined Anna Caballero in becoming the first Latinas elected to the state Senate from the Valley.
“That’s how they tried to frame me. As a dumb girl who knows nothing and will get nothing done. That’s what they tried to label me. That’s what they tried to label a lot of us women.
“Well, we proved them wrong and we won!” said Hurtado to cheers.
Hurtado shares her story about running for Sanger City Council and state Senate with others.
“I always tell women ‘Don’t be afraid,’” said Hurtado, the youngest member of the state Senate at age 30.
The 14th state Senate District representative related that she had her first tough week recently.
“I was afraid. I was afraid of all the things: The politics, the special interests, the attacks,” said Hurtado. “The reality is that it’s OK to be afraid; but it’s not OK to just leave it as is.
“We have to continue to work hard, we have to continue to stick together, and we can’t stop,” she said.
Hurtado said she doesn’t “want to be an inspiration.”
“I’m inspired by you. Share your stories, make your comments on social media and the news because that is what inspires me when I’m in the Capitol representing you.”
Alicia Rodríguez, a local activist and environmental engineer, spoke about the fire that drives women.
“I could’ve talked about the first time I was violated at the hands of someone I was suppose to trust before I knew what an elementary school was,” said Rodríguez. “I could talk about the time I realized in school if I wore a loose T-shirt I could be taken more seriously, or at least get somebody to talk to my face.”
Or, she added, she could have explained job interviews where she was told she’d be better off getting “married and have kids” or that she was not hired because “the men would’ve been around your desk like flies.”
“Too many of you have versions of those stories in your own souls that you’ve had to overcome,” said Rodríguez.
María Trinidad Sandoval, a 72-year-old Fresno resident originally from Guanajuato, México, rested in the shade provided by the Riverpark sign. She was out supporting health care workers in their battle for better wages and benefits.
Watching the marchers walk by with signs promoting women’s rights, attacking President Donald J. Trump or protesting the president’s call for a wall on the southern border, Sandoval volunteered she wishes “God will move the president’s heart.”
“It’s because he has done a lot of things that aren’t good,” said Sandoval.
