Fresno Superior Court workers continue strike for more work hours, healthcare benefits

With chants such as “Bring us back! Bring us back! Bring us back! Bring us back!” Fresno County Superior Court workers continued to demonstrate peacefully Friday afternoon on the fourth day of a strike for more hours and better healthcare benefits.
“We just want something fair,” said Denise Dedmon, a court reporter and SEIU 521 Chapter President. “We want to be respected.”
Courthouse workers represented by SEIU Local 521 held a press conference and rally outside the court building to update the community on their ongoing ‘unfair labor practice strike’ and their fight for a fair contract.
“We want to serve the public. We take our jobs very seriously,” said Dedmon during the press conference, which also was attended by allies and community members in support or the striking workers who also honored the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“It’s been a struggle and it’s going to keep being an struggle. We are in negotiations. We are not giving up. We are going to be here for the long haul,” said Dedmon as she updated community members that management accepted the union’s letter asking management to talk and get back to negotiations. “We deserve to be treated with respect and we deserve a fair contract. That is all we are asking for.”
While striking workers held signs on their hands that read “ON STRIKE” “MORE WORK LESS PAY NO WAY,” or “UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE,” many of them had “We won’t be silenced” stickers covering their mouths.
Court reporters, judicial assistants, office assistants, child custody recommending counselors, courtroom clerks, account clerks and more who assist the public in navigating the judicial system were among the various critical service providers who were participating in the protest for what they call “unfair labor practice.”
According to Natalie Kjar, vice president of Unit 15- SEIU 521, the union has been negotiating with the court for a contract since July 2017 and “we have been in mediation twice and haven’t been able to come to a fair contract agreement.”
Kjar said during the first day of the strike that the union would like court reporters to get their full 40 hours back prior recession and for the other units to get a raise that would help them pay for the rise of healthcare benefits.
According to Kjar, on Monday (Jan. 14) the union send out a letter “asking (management) to talk.”
The union said workers are protesting management’s illegal actions throughout ongoing negotiations.
Many of the courtrooms were shutdown inside the building and the courts was working with a skeleton crew during the first day of the strike.
“These people deserve what they are asking for,” said Paul Caprioglio, Fresno City Councilmember for District 4.
“I am standing here in solidarity with them and I am not here to just give them hope. But I am here to say lets give them a deal,” said Eric Payne, State Center Community College District trustee and MLK committee member.
In a Jan. 15 e-mail, Suzanne Abi-Rached, court division manager, said “there is misinformation about the terms of the court’s latest offer.”
Abi-Rached e-mailed a copy of the tentative agreement signed by both the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 521 bargaining representatives and the court on Nov. 19, 2018 as well a copy of the Sept. 27, 2018 employee benefits proposal that is referenced in the signed tentative agreement.
Abi-Rached didn’t clarify what the misinformation was, and couldn’t be reach for comment.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
