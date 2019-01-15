Padilla: ‘Our right to vote is fundamental, has never been more critical’

With his left hand resting atop a 518-year-old bible – and an original, Spanish-language copy of the California Constitution – Secretary of State Alex Padilla vowed to “defend our democracy” in the face of efforts from the Trump administration to “roll back the clock on voting rights.”
Padilla forcefully voiced support for ensuring every eligible Californian gets the right to vote.
“We face a president determined to roll back the clock on voting rights, ignore direct attacks to our elections, undermine the census, and demonize immigrants,” said Padilla, 45, as he was sworn in by California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye.
Padilla was accompanied by his wife, Angela; two of their three sons; and, father, Santos Padilla, on the stage of the Secretary of State Auditorium for the brief ceremony. Padilla, who earned a degree in engineering from MIT, teared up when explaining his mother, Lupe, died a few months ago and was not present.
In his remarks, Padilla listed his office’s accomplishments over the past four years:
▪ A record 19.7 million Californians were registered to vote in the 2018 general election.
▪ More than 12.5 million cast a ballot in November.
▪ Turnout was 65 percent, the highest in a gubernatorial election in 34 years.
▪ Introduced same-day registration, which resulted in more than 55,000 eligible voters casting a vote on Nov. 6.
▪ Launched on-line pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, which has signed up almost 300,000 teens.
▪ More than 775,000 Californians have used the California Motor Voter to register to vote.
However, Padilla has come under questions for reports that some ineligible residents were registered to vote through the DMV program.
“I will work with the new administration and new leadership at DMV to make sure the necessary oversight and accountability measures are put in place to ensure the integrity of the program and voter registration data,” he said.
Just as critical, argued the first Latino to serve as the state’s Secretary of State, are efforts to make sure voting rights are enshrined at a time when other states are trying to make it more difficult for residents to vote.
“Our work in California to ensure that our elections are free, fair, and accessible to all comes at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” said Padilla, who was 26 years old when he was sworn in to the Los Ángeles City Council. “In these unprecedented times, our determination, to never waiver in our belief that our right to vote is fundamental, has never been more critical.”
Padilla, who served two terms in the state Senate, reserved his strongest words against “unforeseen and unprecedented efforts” to suppress the vote.
He lashed out at Trump’s “so-called voter fraud commission” which looked into illegal voting but which was disbanded after eight months with no findings.
“We have a president who refuses to acknowledge foreign interference in the 2016 elections and who continues to make baseless claims of massive voter fraud,” said Padilla, who refused to supply voter information to the voter fraud commission.
California’s voting system, said Padilla, undergoes testing and certification requirements. The process, he said, uses paper ballots, keeps voting systems offline and employs post-election audits.
“While we’ve been successful in protecting our elections from foreign interference, cyber threats and disinformation campaigns are not going away,” warned Padilla. “In fact, they’re the new normal.”
Padilla said he will work with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to secure additional investments to keep the state’s voting system secure, especially as the state gears up for an earlier presidential primary election in 14 months.
He also vowed to make sure the upcoming census counts all Californians.
“Our fight is well underway against the Trump administration and their efforts to undermine our decennial national population count,” said Padilla. “The census has been understaffed and underfunded.”
A federal judge ruled Tuesday (Jan. 15) against a Trump administration effort to question the citizenship of every person in the country in the census. Padilla backed state Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s lawsuit to have the citizenship question removed.
“It is clear we have much work to do. And the challenges that lie ahead are great,” said Padilla to an audience that included four Congressmembers, three state Senators, and, four Assemblymembers.
Comments