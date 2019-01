Alejarse de Trump, la forma de salvar al partido republicano en California

From 1991 when her father was appointed to a vacancy on the Fresno County Board of Education to 2016 when he left the Fresno County Board of Supervisors in a failed bid for Fresno mayor, there has been at least one Perea in an elected public office locally.

Henry R. Perea served 5½ years on the school board (he was the first Latino appointed to that position), then spent six years on the Fresno City Council (1996-2002) and a dozen years as a supervisor. He won six campaigns before losing to by Lee Brand in a close mayoral race in 2016.