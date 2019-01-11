Lara becomes key leader in health access issues

Forget the Blue Wave during the mid-term elections, the Fresno City Council balloting turned into a Brown Wave as voters gave California’s fifth-largest city a Latino majority of four.

During a Jan. 10 inauguration ceremony that dragged past two hours and featured mariachi music and Hmong dancers to reflect the city’s diversity, veteran Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chávez welcomed newbies Miguel Arias and Nelson Esparza to the seven-member council.