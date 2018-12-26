Fresno

Food, Christmas gifts, folklórico dancing part of Mickey’s Toy Giveaway

Vida en el Valle

December 26, 2018 01:01 PM

Santa Claus met with the Central High School folkloric dancers at the Dec. 16 Mickey’s Toy Giveaway organized by the Latino Rotary Club at Chukchansi Park.
FRESNO

Gil Rodríguez had never attended the Latino Rotary Club’s Mickey Toy Giveaway at Chukchansi Park in the past.

The recently hired garbage truck driver for the City of Fresno showed up on Dec. 16 to witness the event. It was more than the 35-year-old had imagined.

“It’s nice. I like what they’re doing for the people,” said the 35-year-old Fresno resident as he waited for his 9-year-old twin daughters to have their photo taken with Santa Claus.

The Rodríguez clan – which included a 3-month-old son, a sister and a nephew – was among hundreds of families who showed up at the baseball stadium for food, clothing, entertainment, wrapped Christmas gifts for the children, and bags of groceries.

Five-year-old Cassandra Jiménez sorts through Christmas gifts at the Dec. 16 Mickey’s Toy Giveaway organized by the Latino Rotary Club at Chukchansi Park.
Oh, there was also a photo session with Santa Claus.

“We’re ready for Christmas now,” said Rodríguez.

The Latino Rotary Club organizes the celebration to provide needy families something for Christmas.

Families are selected based on needs as determined by cooperating non-profits.

