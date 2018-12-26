Food, Christmas gifts, folklórico dancing part of Mickey’s Toy Giveaway

Gil Rodríguez had never attended the Latino Rotary Club’s Mickey Toy Giveaway at Chukchansi Park in the past.
The recently hired garbage truck driver for the City of Fresno showed up on Dec. 16 to witness the event. It was more than the 35-year-old had imagined.
“It’s nice. I like what they’re doing for the people,” said the 35-year-old Fresno resident as he waited for his 9-year-old twin daughters to have their photo taken with Santa Claus.
The Rodríguez clan – which included a 3-month-old son, a sister and a nephew – was among hundreds of families who showed up at the baseball stadium for food, clothing, entertainment, wrapped Christmas gifts for the children, and bags of groceries.
Oh, there was also a photo session with Santa Claus.
“We’re ready for Christmas now,” said Rodríguez.
The Latino Rotary Club organizes the celebration to provide needy families something for Christmas.
Families are selected based on needs as determined by cooperating non-profits.
