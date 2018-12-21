Brown appoints three to The Big Fresno Fair board

Gov. Jerry Brown has appointed three Latinos to board of The Big Fresno Fair.
The governor’s office made the announcement on Friday afternoon.
▪ Larry Salinas, 57, of Clovis, is the executive director of governmental relations at Fresno State, a position he has held since 2016. He has also worked in a similar capacity at UC Merced.
▪ Charles Riojas, 54, of Fresno, is the business agent for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 100. He has held that position since 1999.
▪ Gabriel Hernández, 43, of Kingsburg, has been lead pharmacy technician at Community Regional Medical Center since 2016. He was a pharmacy technician at the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2016 was a real estate agent with London Properties from 2011 to 2015.
Riojas and Hernández are Democrats; Salinas is registered without party preference.
The positions do not require state Senate confirmation. There is no compensation.
Comments