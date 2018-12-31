Organ donation is the ultimate gift of living

Denisse Espinoza Castro, center with Carolyn Dickson and her husband, holds a photo and the rose she dedicated to her mother, María Castro Martínez, of Huron, during a Rose Parade Float Rider send-off event on Dec. 18 at UCSF Fresno. María died in 2016 and saved the life of Carolyn Dickson with her two lungs. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com