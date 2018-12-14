Steyer: Central Valley is ground zero for environmental injustices

When it comes to talking about the human right to clean air and clean water in California, billionaire and potential presidential candidate Tom Steyer considers the Central Valley as ground zero of many environmental injustices.
Steyer said it was not a “fluke” that he hosted a discussion on the right to clean air and clean water in the company of labor leader, civil rights activist, and United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta; Community Water Center co-founder and co-executive director Susan De Anda; Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability co-founder and co-director Verónica Garibay; Central Valley Clean Air Quality Coalition director Dolores Barajas-Weller; and, others Dec. 13 at the Falls Event Center.
The roundtable discussion with community leaders was followed by a town hall meeting with local community members where they had the opportunity to discuss clean air, clean water as well as other environmental issues.
At the roundtable, Huerta, De Anda, Garibay, Barajas-Weller shared how their communities are impacted by the lack of access to clean air and clean water and discussed what local, state, and federal elected officials should do to expand and protect that right for all Americans regardless of their economic, social, or immigration status.
“I believe that we need to change the culture in which decision-making happens at the local, regional, state and national level. Who is at the table and who is not at the table,” said Garibay. “We need to advance civil rights, equitable development environmental justice and government accountability. And make sure they are responding to the communities that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.”
“It is not secret that we as a region have the worst air quality in the country,” said Garibay, adding that it is also not secret that “more than one million Californians can’t afford safe drinking water today.”
Garibay said those are residents served by public water systems without county people who rely on wells.
Barajas-Weller talked about the local challenges in air quality policy and how the Central Valley Air Quality Coalition connects regional and state policy strategies.
She said of the top six polluted cities in the country, four of the top six are in the San Joaquín Valley.
“And we are continuously on those list, year after year,” Barajas-Weller said adding that it translate to higher rates of asthma, particularly in children.
“Air pollution also takes years off people’s lives,” said Barajas-Weller, adding that in the San Joaquin Valley they see 1,200 premature deaths annually as well miss work days and school days costing the healthcare system a lot of money.
De Anda displayed visuals of contaminated water bottles from different communities in the Valley to highlight the need of those people that lack safe drinking water.
“One thing is to talk about it and another to actually see it,” De Anda said as she pointed to the bottles in front of her, adding that some of the waters had nitrates, while other had other contaminates.
When it comes to fighting for clean air and clean water for all Americans, Huerta, who has many years of organizing people to fight for social justice, said it was very important to get those affected by environmental injustice involve in the fight.
Huerta gave a few examples of how community involvement in Kern County was critical in defeating big polluting companies and how those communities “took control of their environment.” Huerta said that organizing people doesn’t only mean “getting involved in issues but also running for office.”
She said it was critical to involve the local community.
“I do feel that, in terms of climate response, it is impossible to look at the Central Valley and not think that it is urgent,” Steyer said. “It is very urgent to lose 12 years of your live.”
This is Steyer’s second event focused on the so-called 5 Rights, following a similar event in Charleston, South Carolina to discuss the right to an equal vote.
Steyer is calling on Democrats to champion the people’s positive vision of the future that focuses on the 5 Rights: the right to an equal vote in a fair democracy; the right to clean air and clean water; the right to learn, from pre-K through college and advanced skills training; the right to earn a living wage; and the right to health.
Steyer stepped down as head of his investment firm in 2012 to dedicate all his time to philanthropy and political action focused on making America more just and prosperous. He has donated tens of millions of dollars to charitable projects that advance education, renewable energy, clean air and water, healthy food, sustainable agriculture, self-sustaining communities and more.
In 2018, Steyer single-handedly had one of the largest impacts on the midterm elections, investing $120 million in grassroots organizing, including many in the Central Valley, to expand democracy and elect progressive candidates across the country.
The voters mobilized by NextGen America and Need to Impeach contributed to Democratic wins including several in the Central Valley that took back the House, won Senate seats and governorships, and captured state legislatures and local races.
