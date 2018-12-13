After no Christmas last year, Raisin City migrant family of 8 gets visit from Santa Claus this year

Imagine a Christmas with no visit from Santa Claus.
How about a Yuletide with no presents?
Or, one where seven children don’t see their father?
Well, the children of Domitila Olivera Gerbacio didn’t have to imagine such a scene last year. Christmas never happened for them.
Santa Claus and various organizations, including the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Migrant Education program, made sure that didn’t happen this year.
The Raisin City family – mother and five of her seven children – were treated to dinner and gifts delivered by Santa Claus. It took three large bags for the family to haul away their gifts.
“I want to give thanks for all the gifts you gave us,” said Olivera Gerbacio in Mixteco during the Dec. 12 ceremony at the migrant office building in northwest Fresno.
There were shoes, sweaters, toys and more for the children, ages 19 to 5.
Ten-year-old Silvano López got help from superintendent Jim Yovino in putting on some new sneakers.
Olivia López, a Caruthers High School freshman, broke into a smile at getting some cosmetics.
Olivera Garbacio happily held up a piece of dinnerware she unwrapped.
Last year, the family did not have a Christmas. Their father was arrested and has been detained in Los Ángeles on a DUI.
The parents and the two oldest children (who are both in college) were born in Guerrero, México. The mother speaks Mixteco and a little bit of Spanish and no English.
“Nothing,” said Olivera Gerbacio about last Christmas.
She does not read, and is learning Spanish. She works in the fields to support her family.
One thing the 37-year-old mother realizes is the importance of education. Her oldest daughter is at West Hills College Lemoore and hopes to go into medicine. The oldest son is also in college but not sure what field to enter.
Raisin City School District Superintendent Juan Sandoval said all the children are smart.
“They are very dedicated in their studies at school,” said Sandoval. “The mother, especially, is there at school to make sure they are doing their work and paying attention.”
Sandoval has contracted with people who speak Mixteco to work with the children so that they don’t lose their native language. “It’s important that they maintain their language,” he said.
Olivera Gerbacio is positive the family’s future will be successful “because the children are in school.”
Olivia, 15, said the Christmas dinner and gifts were a big surprise.
She wants to become a therapist so that she can help children who have gone through situations like hers.
The special Christmas for the migrant family was organized by the migrant staff, the Education and Leadership Foundation, the superintendent’s office, and, the Educational Employees Credit Union.
Last Tuesday, the Brenes family from the Kings Canyon Unified School District was similarly treated to a Christmas dinner, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus.
