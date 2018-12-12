Faithful brave chill to show devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe

It didn’t have the massive turnout like the 10 million pilgrims who showed up at the venerable Básilica de Guadalupe in México City.
And, there were no celebrity artists who showed up to pay their respects.
However, the devotion and emotion given to Our Lady of Guadalupe – also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe, and the patron saint of México and Latin América – was no less on a chilly Wednesday morning at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
Carlos Rodríguez took care of that. So did Father John Warburton.
For the 10th consecutive year, Rodríguez, a 62-year-old ag contractor, oversaw the 5-hour tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe which began in the chill of 38-degree weather at 4 a.m. when the procession of about 500 faithful left Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School left for the 1½-mile trek to St. Joachim Catholic Church.
It ended with a hot meal of posole at the parish hall who were bathed with music and dance. By then, the number had ballooned to 700. Even the spacious church in downtown Madera was crammed with men, women and children for the traditional ‘Las Mañanitas’ at 5:30 a.m.
That was followed by an hour-long mass.
For Rodríguez, who employed his wit and strong voice to cajole and inform the faithful throughout the celebration, it was a labor of love for the Virgin of Guadalupe.
“I pray to her every day,” said Rodríguez, who was born in Tepuzhuacán, Nayarit, México and migrated to the United States when he was 12 years old. “I have much faith in the Virgin, and many positive experiences with her.”
Rodríguez was born Catholic, but did not get involved in the celebration until he migrated to Los Ángeles and later Madera. In Nayarit, he heard about the celebration from his grandfather.
The Guadalupana Society at St. Joachim was founded 91 years ago to pay tribute each Dec. 12 to the Virgin who appeared in the hills of Tepeyac outside México City and directed an indigenous man named Juan Diego to notify the local bishop of the apparition 487 years ago.
It took some convincing – the apparition of the Virgin on the peasant’s tilme (cloak), the performance of some miracles and the delivery of roses on a cold December – before church officials acknowledged Juan Diego’s sighting. The Virgin of Guadalupe has since become a national symbol for México and has been enshrined not only in people’s faith but in clothing, portraits, murals, flags and more.
Warburton, who called himself a “gabacho” (white man) during his homily, recalled visiting the Básilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe a year ago and his refusal to join in the pilgrimage on knees to the holy site.
“I told my friend I was overweight and that my knees wouldn’t hold up,” he said.
Upon seeing scores of Catholic devotees travel on their knees to the básilica, Warburton felt the Virgin appear within him. He joined in the procession and described being motivated by the “grand love that the Mother has for all of us.”
“She will never leave us behind,” said Warburton, who noted the Virgin has always been around to protect her followers.
The ceremony inside the church included colorful matachine dancers, music by the brass band Banda San Martín Itunyoso and additional dances by the newly formed Danza Azteca Mizajaoa.
The free breakfast included music by the brass band and dance by Grupo Folklórico Mizajaoa.
Los fieles y valientes aguantan el escalofrío para mostrar devoción a Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe
No tuvo la participación masiva como los 10 millones de peregrinos que se presentaron en la venerable Básilica de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en la Ciudad de México.
Y, no hubo artistas famosos que se presentaron para presentar sus respetos.
Sin embargo, la devoción y la emoción que se le dio a Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe – también conocida como la Virgen de Guadalupe y patrona de México y América Latina – no fue menos fría el miércoles por la mañana en la iglesia católica St. Joachim.
Carlos Rodríguez se hizo cargo de eso. Lo mismo hizo el padre John Warburton.
Por décimo año consecutivo, Rodríguez, un contratista de agricultura de 62 años, supervisó el tributo de 5 horas a Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, que comenzó en un clima de 38 grados a las 4 am, cuando la procesión de unos 500 fieles dejó a Martin. La escuela primaria Luther King Jr. partió para la caminata de 1½ millas hasta la iglesia católica St. Joachim.
Terminó con una comida caliente de posole en el salón parroquial que se bañó con música y baile. Para entonces, el número había aumentado a 700. Incluso la espaciosa iglesia en el centro de Madera estaba repleta de hombres, mujeres y niños para las tradicionales ‘Las Mañanitas’ a las 5:30 a.m.
Eso fue seguido por una masa de una hora.
Para Rodríguez, quien empleó su ingenio y su fuerte voz para engatusar e informar a los fieles durante toda la celebración, fue un trabajo de amor para la Virgen de Guadalupe.
“Le rezo todos los días”, dijo Rodríguez, quien nació en Tepuzhuacán, Nayarit, México y emigró a los Estados Unidos cuando tenía 12 años. “Tengo mucha fe en la Virgen y muchas experiencias positivas con ella.”
Rodríguez nació católico, pero no se involucró en la celebración hasta que emigró a Los Ángeles y luego a Madera. En Nayarit, escuchó acerca de la celebración de su abuelo.
La Sociedad Guadalupana en St. Joachim se fundó hace 91 años para rendir homenaje cada 12 de diciembre a la Virgen que apareció en las colinas de Tepeyac a las afueras de la Ciudad de México y ordenó a un hombre indígena llamado Juan Diego que notificara al obispo local la aparición durante 487 años. hace.
Hizo falta algo convincente: la aparición de la Virgen en la capa del campesino, la realización de algunos milagros y la entrega de rosas en un frío mes de diciembre, antes de que los funcionarios de la iglesia reconocieran el avistamiento de Juan Diego. La Virgen de Guadalupe se ha convertido desde entonces en un símbolo nacional de México y se ha consagrado no solo en la fe de las personas, sino en vestimenta, retratos, murales, banderas y más.
Warburton, quien se llamó a sí mismo un “gabacho” (hombre blanco) durante su homilía, recordó haber visitado la Básilica de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe hace un año y su negativa a unirse a la peregrinación de rodillas al lugar sagrado.
“Le dije a mi amigo que tenía sobrepeso y que mis rodillas no resistirían,” dijo.
Al ver a decenas de devotos católicos viajar de rodillas a la básilica, Warburton sintió que la Virgen aparecía dentro de él. Se unió a la procesión y describió estar motivado por el “gran amor que la Madre tiene para todos nosotros.”
“Ella nunca nos deja atrás,” dijo Warburton, quien notó que la Virgen siempre ha estado presente para proteger a sus seguidores.
La ceremonia dentro de la iglesia incluyó coloridos bailarines de matachine, música de la banda de música Banda San Martín Itunyoso y bailes adicionales de la recién formada Danza Azteca Mizajaoa.
El desayuno gratuito incluía música de la banda de música y baile del Grupo Folklórico Mizajaoa.
Comments