ABC’s of your Health: World AIDS Day observed locally, nationally and worldwide

World AIDS Day, the first ever-global health day, is observed on Dec. 1 each year not only in local communities in the Central Valley but across the country and the world.
Health officials said this day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate people who have died.
And this year, 2018, can be considered an important milestone for the observance of World AIDS Day as this year marks the 30th anniversary since the first World AIDS Day in 1988.
Every year there is a different theme and the theme for World AIDS Day 2018 was Saving Lives through Leadership and Partnerships.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there 36.9 million people living with HIV/AIDS worldwide. Approximately 1.2 million people are living with HIV in the United States, and 1 in 7 people do not know it.
In Fresno County there were 158 new HIV infections and 62 cases of AIDS reported in 2017.
The Fresno County Department of Public Health and the HIV Community Action Council held a free reception at the Living Room on Nov. 29 for World AIDS Day Observance.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued an statement reflecting on the “remarkable progress that has been made against HIV. Indeed, we have come a long way since the disease now known as AIDS was first reported in 1981.”
And one progress is the “life-saving antiretroviral drugs to treat and greatly extend the lives of men and women living with HIV,” according to NIH.
The daily antiretroviral therapy that suppresses HIV to undetectable levels benefits people living with HIV and prevents sexual transmission of the virus to others. There is also a range of options available for people to prevent acquisition of HIV. These options include pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, a single pill that can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV by more than 95 percent when taken daily. Emergency post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, also can prevent HIV infection if it is begun within three days of exposure and taken for an additional 28 days, according to NIH.
“The observance of World AIDS Day is an annual reminder of the need to remain vigilant in our efforts to combat the HIV/AIDS pandemic, and also of the potential we have for further progress,” said in an statement Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S Departmente of Health and Human Services. “Advances in HIV prevention, treatment, and care services have enabled us to significantly reduce the rate of HIV infections and improve the health of those living with HIV.
“We have seen progress both at home, through initiatives such as the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, and abroad, through the success of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which marks its 15th anniversary this year. We must also continue our work to remove the stigma that surrounds HIV so that no one is afraid to learn their HIV status, and receive treatment or take steps to prevent infection.”
Despite the progress that has been achieved, some populations and regions continue to fall behind, according to the Tammy R. Beckham, acting director, Office of HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Policy, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“HIV stigma continues to be a major barrier to prevention, testing, and treatment, and HIV continues to affect certain groups of people more than others,” Beckham said. “They include men who have sex with men (especially young, black and Latino/Hispanic men), people who inject drugs, and transgender women. We must continue to focus our efforts on these key populations to ensure that they reap the benefits of our new HIV prevention and treatment tools.”
