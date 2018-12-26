ABC’s of your Health: Diabetes sweeping efforts focuses on Fresno County

A doctor checks the eyes of a patient during a Diabetes Clinic Day in Fresno on Dec. 1. The event was the latest in a series of Diabetes Clinic Days hosted by community health centers for diabetic patients served by Anthem Blue Cross of California, connecting members with life-saving comprehensive diabetes screenings, including eye exams. With studies showing that nearly one in 20 diabetes patients has advanced diabetic retinopathy and is at significant risk of blindness, is making diabetes a chief concern for California’s eye doctors. Special to Vida en el Valle