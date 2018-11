Fresno students launch ‘Not on My Watch Campaign’ aimed to reduce underage access to alcohol

Carmen Maldonado, a student leader at Edison High School, helps place a lawn sign in front of James Alvarado’s house as part of the Fresno County FNL youth leaders work in the county to educate families through the “Not on My Watch (NOMW) Campaign,” a statewide movement which aims to reduce underage access to alcohol by empowering families to institute a family alcohol policy, and put up a lawn sign in front of their house stating their support to the campaign and how they are not going to supply alcohol to minors in their home. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com