Arte Américas’ Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Oct. 13

Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award. Pictured is Arte Américas board president Vivian Velasco Paz
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award. Pictured is Arte Américas board president Vivian Velasco Paz
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding. The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ on Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera.’
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com