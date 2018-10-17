Feinstein to introduce major immigration bill in January

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is crafting “a new, big” immigration package she hopes to unveil in January that will address Dreamers, end separation of families seeking political asylum, and, beef up the immigration judicial system.
“We’ve got people working on it,” Feinstein said during an Oct. 12 meeting with The Fresno Bee editorial board.
California’s senior Senator – who is is being challenged by state Sen. Kevin de León in an all-Democratic general election showdown – said the details of the package are still being finalized.
“It will have DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) in it (but) it will have somewhat different numbers in it,” Feinstein said during an hour-long meeting that included comments on President Donald J. Trump, tariffs, water, the hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and the budget deficit.
“It will have a bill that we’ve written that says you cannot separate families except with certain cause; and that cause is being worked out,” she added.
Feinstein said the legislation will include funding to address “the shortage of (immigration) judges and adequate staffing.”
“We will leave the Flores decision alone,” said Feinstein, who has an 11-point lead over de León in the most recent Public Policy Institute of California poll released Sept. 27. “It’s a complicated (and) long decision, but the bottom line is that you can’t keep children in any secured facility for more than 20 days.”
The 1997 Flores settlement directs the federal government to release children from immigration detention without unnecessary delay to their parents, other adult relatives or licensed programs. A federal judge rejected Trump administration efforts to modify the agreement.
“I would hope to introduce it in January,” said Feinstein. “That’s a big bill. I really don’t want to announce it because it isn’t done. It’s a work in progress. I have a lot of work to do to make people familiar with it.”
The 85-year-old Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, didn’t reveal if she plans to include funding for a border wall. However, her remarks appear to be against that.
Trump has demanded that Congress provide funding for a border wall, an issue underscored in his 2020 re-election ads.
“It’s interesting to me because in the early 90s I was down at Smuggler’s Gulch and I saw thousands of people (waiting to cross the border). You don’t see that anymore,” said Feinstein.
“We have an operation which works very well because the (undocumented) immigration isn’t only at the border. People don’t come in wholesale, in large numbers, as they once did. Sure, it’s still big, but not as it was with thousands on a given night.”
Feinstein said the border “is being fenced in places. I don’t know what the administration has in mind.”
She is working on a “backstop” until the fuller immigration bill is ready to be rolled out.
“I’m working with Sen. (Ted) Cruz and (Sen. Thom) Tillis in trying to come together on just a few things, which would be a shorter bill,” said Feinstein. “That is also a work in progress.”
A proposal, she said, has been sent to Cruz “and he could respond in time and we’ll see where that goes.”
Feinstein praised the work of the Dreamers and supporters of the DACA program that was set up by President Barack Obama to shield qualified undocumented residents from deportation if they met certain conditions.
“Well, they were quite wonderful because when they were with me they were respectful, they were intelligent, they stated their case, there was no hostility, and, they were effective,” said Feinstein.
The problem with DACA, she said, is what happens to their parents.
“What do you do with the parents if the child in single-digit in age? Deport the parents?”
Feinstein spoke about a mother, a nurse for 23 years, and truck-driving father of four children in Oakland. The parents were deported, and a DACA student, the oldest, was left in charge of the family.
“I’ve been to their house. That’s the human story in all of this.”
Feinstein is hopeful the mother can return to the U.S.
The Senator spoke of how her grandfather was a 16-year-old stowaway on a ship from Poland, landed in Boston where he made shoes and eventually came out west and married a Lithuanian immigrant.
“They had 11 children, and my dad was the first full professor at the University of California in his field of surgery,” said Feinstein. “And, I’m a U.S. Senator.
“So that can happen. That’s the glory of this country. You can go from nowhere to somewhere.”
Feinstein a presentar un proyecto de ley de inmigración
La Sen. Dianne Feinstein está elaborando “un nuevo y gran” paquete de inmigración que ella espera revelar en enero y que atenderá a los Dreamers, terminará con la separación de familias que buscan asilo político y, reforzará el sistema de inmigración judicial.
“Tenemos gente trabajando en eso,” dijo Feinstein durante una reunión el 12 de octubre con la mesa directiva editorial de The Fresno Bee.
La Senadora de que ha representado a California durante mucho tiempo – a quien el Sen. Kevin de León está desafiando en una elección general demócrata – dijo que los detalles del paquete están siendo finalizados.
“Va a tener a DACA (la Acción Diferida para Quienes Llegaron en la Niñez) incluida (pero) va a tener algo de números diferentes,” dijo Feinstein durante una reunión de una hora de duración que incluyó comentarios sobre el Presidente Donald J. Trump, tarifas, agua, la audiencia para el Juez de la Suprema Corte de Justicia Brett Kavanaugh, y el déficit presupuestal.
“Va a tener un proyecto de ley que hemos redactado que dice que no se puede separar a las familias excepto cuando haya causa segura; y en esa causa se está trabajando,” añadió ella.
Feinstein dijo que la legislación incluirá fondos para atender “la falta de jueces (de inmigración) y personal adecuado.”
“Vamos a dejar la decisión de Flores en paz,” dijo Feinstein, quien tiene una ventaja de 11 puntos sobre de León en las más recientes encuestas realizadas por el Public Policy Institute of California que fueron publicadas el 27 de septiembre. “Es una decisión complicada y larga, pero al final es que no se puede mantener a los niños en ningún lugar de seguridad por más de 20 días.”
El acuerdo Flores de 1997 ordena al gobierno federal que libere a los niños de la detención migratoria sin retraso innecesario para reunirse con sus padres, otros adultos o programas autorizados. Un juez federal rechazó las obras que hizo la administración Trump por modificar el acuerdo.
“Yo espero presentarlo en enero,” dijo Feinstein. “Es un proyecto de ley grande. En realidad, no quiero anunciarlo porque no está terminado. Es un trabajo en progreso. Tengo mucho trabajo que hacer para familiarizar a la gente con él.”
Feinstein, de 85 años, la principal integrante del Comité Judicial del Senado, no reveló si su plan incluye fondos para un muro fronterizo. Sin embargo, sus comentarios parecen estar en contra de eso.
Trump ha exigido que el Congreso suministre los fondos para un muro fronterizo, un asunto que se enfatizó en los comerciales para su reelección en el 2020.
“Es interesante para mí porque a principios de los años 1990 yo estaba en Smuggler’s Gulch y vi que miles de personas (esperaban para cruzar la frontera). Ya no se ve eso,” dijo Feinstein.
“Tenemos una operación que funciona muy bien porque la inmigración (indocumentada) no es solo en la frontera. La gente no viene al mayoreo, en grandes cantidades, como antes lo hacían. Claro, todavía es grande, pero no como lo era con miles en alguna noche.”
Feinstein dijo que la frontera “tiene cercos en lugares. Yo no sé que es lo que tenga en mente la administración.”
Ella está trabajando en un “respaldo” hasta que el completo proyecto de ley para inmigración esté listo para ser presentado.
“Yo estoy trabajando con el Sen. (Ted) Cruz y el (Sen. Thom) Tillis en tratar de unirnos en solo algunas cosas, lo cual sería un proyecto de ley más corto,” dijo Feinstein. “Eso también es un trabajo en progreso.”
Una propuesta, dijo ella, se envió a Cruz “y él pudiera responder a tiempo y veremos a dónde lleva eso.”
Feinstein elogió el trabajo de los Dreamers y los simpatizantes del programa DACA que fue establecido por el Presidente Barack Obama para proteger de la deportación a los residentes indocumentados calificados si satisfacen ciertas condiciones.
“Bueno, ellos fueron bastante fabulosos porque cuando estuvieron conmigo fueron respetuosos, inteligentes, establecieron su caso, no hubo hostilidad, y fueron efectivos,” dijo Feinstein.
El problema con DACA, dijo ella, es lo que pasa con sus padres.
“¿Qué se hace con los padres si el hijo tiene edad de un solo dígito? ¿Deportar a los padres?
Feinstein habló sobre una madre de familia, que había sido enfermera durante 23 años, un padre de familia con cuatro hijos, chofer de camión en Oakland. Los padres fueron deportados, y un estudiante de DACA, el mayor, se quedó a cargo de la familia.
“Yo he ido a su casa. Esa es la historia humana en todo esto.”
Feinstein espera que la madre de familia pueda regresar a los Estados Unidos.
La Senadora habló de cómo su abuelo a la edad de 16 años se fue de polizón en un barco de Polonia, llegó a Boston donde hacía zapatos y con el tiempo se vino al oeste y se casó con una inmigrante de Lituania.
“Ellos tuvieron 11 niños, y mi papá fue el primer profesor en la Universidad de California en su campo de cirugía,” dijo Feinstein. “Y yo, soy Senadora de los Estados Unidos.
“Así que eso puede suceder. Esa es la gloria de este país. Se puede ir de la nada a algún lugar.”
Comments