Future doctors get exposed to medical world

María Molina did not save a single life despite working alongside the best doctors at the UCSF Center for Medical Education and Research on a recent Saturday.
That mattered little because Molina was among about 75 college and university students from throughout the Valley who showed up for the third biennial Reaching Out to Aspiring Doctors (ROAD) conference for pre-med, pre-health and public health students.
The clinical skills boot camp allowed students from various universities to work alongside real physicians in learning how to use an automated external defibrillator, perform CPR, and help a patient with breathing problems by performing airway intubation.
The tube, as students found out, had to be delicately placed down the patient’s airway lest it create more problems.
California Health Sciences University School of Pharmacy faculty and pharmacy students taught conference participants asthma management.
Among those who absorbed the coaxing, advice and coaching from the health professionals was José García-Guerrero, a first-year student at UC Merced.
“I want to get an exposure to what it is to go into the medical profession, and see what else there is,” said García-Guerrero, the middle of three children born to field workers. “I’m trying to learn as much as I can.”
García-Guerrero wasn’t sure about what college he would attend once he graduated from Merced High School last year. So, before he got his diploma, he volunteered at food banks, shelters and the local hospital.
It was at the latter site that he began to ask nurses and doctors about how they got started.
“I also got a chance to experience time with a family doctor near where I lived,” he said.
He was hooked to become a doctor and give back to his community.
“I grew up without having a family doctor,” said García-Guerrero. “It’s better to have a better connection (with a doctor) and not being seen by a random person.”
García-Guerrero, who wants to be a family doctor, said he wants to be part of the solution to a region that lags the rest of the state in doctors.
The San Joaquín Valley, said a Fresno USCF spokeswoman, has 133 practicing physicians per 100,000 residents. That compares to a state rate of 222 physicians per 100,000 people.
“Physician shortages in the Valley will only increase as the region’s diverse population grows and ages,” said Brandy Nikaido. “In addition, more than 30 percent of physicians in the Valley are over age 60 and are nearing retirement.
“The two best predictors of where physicians will practice are where they complete medical residency training and where they grew up. Training students from the Valley to provide care in the Valley is vital.”
Comments