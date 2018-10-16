Fashion, culture and Día de los Muertos

With the success of the Disney-Pixar animated movie ‘Coco’ in the last year, which generated more than $800 million worldwide at the box office and hauled away two Oscar Awards, you could say that Día de los Muertos has rocketed to even more popularity in the United States.
“Accessible. More accessible to a greater number of people who might not have otherwise come across Día de los Muertos,” said Frank L. Delgado, executive director and chief curator at Arte Américas , Casa de la Cultura.
The Mexican celebration, which is not tied to Halloween, is observed on Nov. 1-2 throughout México, in particular the central and southern regions, and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere, including in the United States.
The popularity of Coco’s Miguel and his movie sidekicks have made the holiday even more acceptable to the entire family.
“I found it’s been a catalyst in terms of creating context for Día de Muertos for many people who otherwise might not have found out about it,” said Delgado. “And this is to say that because of the popularity of the movie, of course, it transcends any one individual exclusive culture.”
Delgado has seen many visitors to the Latino cultural center at the corner of Van Ness and Calaveras who are not of the Latino culture, coming in with young children.
“I hear the children explain the different elements of Día de los Muertos, from the cempasúchil (marigolds) to the various part of the altar that they know about and they are explaining to their parents about it,” Delgado said. “Sometimes I follow behind them and these kids know so much about the holiday because they get interested because of Coco, they talked about it at school, and now information is so accessible to people.”
“Before there was so much more involved in doing research, now even with Google, kids or whatever they are using, these children are very, very interested and a lot of times when kids get interested in things they go all in whether is dinosaurs, space or el Día de los Muertos, so they end up knowing different cultures things,” Delgado said. “So this year I found myself having to explain in fact that Día de los Muertos is not related in any way to Halloween a lot less. So it’s been a lot less of that.”
Delgado said even last year he had really sort of explain the differences between those two holidays. “And this year, I think seriously because of Coco a lot less of that explanation has been necessary,” Delgado said.
Because of Coco, Delgado said, “we have seen there are more people who come into the galleries with a different understanding, a deferent context in coming in.”
“There are a lot of grandparents who have seen Coco because of their grandkids. They wouldn’t even watch the movie if they haven’t been babysitting their grandkids, right,” Delgado said. “As a result of being exposed to the movie, these grandparents come in and they don’t even know the name of the movie is Coco, when they see the altar here, the altars look different to them.”
Delgado said “before you would have to explain that this are not altars like an altar a church. Even the actual word itself calling them ‘ofrendas’ but the English anglesite word is call altars; people have a much different context.”
Delgado said that what Arte Américas did this year on Día de los Muertos “because of the fact that is more popular in the popular culture scope expect rum, we wanted to be sure that this year we have more of an obligation to do more education about Día de los Muertos.”
“We could have taken advantage of the pop cultural popularity and familiarity of it and really done something more water down, more just only based around sugar skulls painted faces right,” he said. “But what we have done this year is to create more educational altars inside.”
“In the past years Cala Gala is an event that would have been very big and very exciting almost fair like, very festive. But in a way it sort of got away from the real tradition of Día de Muertos y celebrating our ancestors,” Delgado said. “So this year we are actually bringing our celebration it back here to Arte Américas . So we are going to be here on Nov. 2 and we are actually going to be having different ofrendas out here in the Placita and people are going to be able to build those and inside the gazebo we are going to have an educational area and people are going to be talking about the true meaning of Día de Muertos.”
“So we are using this opportunity that has been created through this popular culture phenomenon that is Coco, to use it as a spring board and educational tool so then people would then connect in a much deeper way even beyond the movie and also they connect themselves with Día de los Muertos locally here at Arte Américas,” Delgado said.
And this year Arte Américas’ board of directors presented its inaugural Día de los Muertos-themed fashion show ‘Catrinas y Couture’ last Saturday (Oct. 13) as a kickoff to the many celebrations for the Day of the Dead events at the non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Latino art, local artists, and cross-cultural understanding.
The fashion show showcased the fashions of Eruvey Tapia, whose designs can be seen from the runways of New York City’s Fashion Week to red carpet events in Mexico, Los Angeles y New York, featuring songs by Rubi ‘La Pantera’ and recognized Fresno Arts Council executive director Lilia Chavez with the Armando O. Rodriguez Legacy Award.
Arte Américas board president Vivian Velasco Paz said it was definitely much easier to explain to the public the idea of the Catrinas & Couture fashion show when she made the reference to Coco.
“We saw it as a kickoff to Día de Muertos celebrations here at Arte Américas,” said Velasco Paz, adding that the Cala Gala event in Nov. 2 will engage the community more with several folkloric children groups, local musicians, traditional food like pan dulce and pan de muerto as well as champurado.
“A very traditional evening,” she said.
Velasco Paz said even though ‘Coco’ has brought an aspect of Latino culture to others, more needs to be done.
“We need more Latino films, Latino actors and actress, more Latinos in everything to get the word out of what great contributors we are to the United States and American culture,” Velasco Paz said. “We need to have a positive representation of who we are because we are such a great contributors.
“You hear all the amazing things Lilia Chávez has done for the community. She is a Latina so we are just trying to get the word out at Arte Américas that Latinos are here, Latinos want to share their culture,” she said, adding that “we have many culture represented here. We try to bring people together so we can learn and communicate and move the community forward.”
