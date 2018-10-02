Yosemite’s Glacier Point is the backdrop for naturalization of 44 on Sept. 19

Enid McSherry, 42, of Modesto, came to the United State from Costa Rica 14 years ago with a fiancée visa. She was one of the 44 people representing 10 countries – Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Laos, Macau, México, Perú, Philippines and Taiwan – in the Central Valley who became new U.S. citizens at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19 as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service to present a naturalization ceremony featuring El Capitán as the backdrop.
Astrid Susana Temple, of Modesto, came to the United State from Guatemala. She was one of the 44 people representing 10 countries – Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Laos, Macau, México, Perú, Philippines and Taiwan – in the Central Valley who became new U.S. citizens at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19.
Ker Yang, of Fresno, came to the United State from Laos. She was one of the 44 people in the Central Valley who became new U.S. citizens at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19 as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service to present a naturalization ceremony featuring El Capitán as the backdrop.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service to present a naturalization ceremony with the backdrop of Yosemite National Park’s El Capitán on Sept. 19.
Lynn Quan Feldman, field office director with USCIS Fresno Field Office on Sept. 19 as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service to present a naturalization ceremony featuring El Capitán as the backdrop.
44 people representing 10 countries – Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Laos, Macau, México, Perú, Philippines and Taiwan – in the Central Valley became new U.S. citizens at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19 as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service to present a naturalization ceremony featuring El Capitán as the backdrop.
School teacher Lyz Bautista became a U.S. citizen at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19.
Carol Vargas, of Ceres, came to the United State from México. She was one of the 44 people representing 10 countries – Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Laos, Macau, México, Perú, Philippines and Taiwan – in the Central Valley who became new U.S. citizens at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19 as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service to present a naturalization ceremony featuring El Capitán as the backdrop.
Isabel Saavedra, of Mendota, came to the United State from México. She was one of the 44 people representing 10 countries – Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Laos, Macau, México, Perú, Philippines and Taiwan – in the Central Valley who became new U.S. citizens at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19.
Guadalupe Lozano, of Waterford, came to the United State from México. She was one of the 44 people representing 10 countries – Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Laos, Macau, México, Perú, Philippines and Taiwan – in the Central Valley who became new U.S. citizens at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19.
The ceremony included keynote speaker Tim Rios, Senior Vice President for Wells Fargo’s Government and Community Relations Group.
School teacher Lyz Bautista, pictured with her child, became a U.S. citizen at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19.
