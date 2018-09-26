Gerawan workers vote to oust UFW; uncertainties remain

Elections have consequences, or do they?
After a meticulous counting process that lasted more than four hours last Tuesday (Sept. 18), an official count of a controversial decertification election held in November 2013 showed overwhelming support by Gerawan Farming workers to boot out the United Farm Workers.
The final count: 1,098 against the union; 197 in favor of the UFW; 18 invalid votes; and, 635 challenged ballots. (The challenged ballots will not be counted because there are not enough of them to affect the final vote).
The counting was done after the state Supreme Court refused to overturn a Court of Appeal decision asking the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board to count the ballots in an election fraught with accusations from all sides.
In the end, last week’s vote count didn’t clear the air in what has become a closely watched tug-of-war between Gerawan, its workers, the ALRB, the union, and supporters and opponents of both sides.
“This is what Gerawan workers have wanted all along,” said Silvia López, the leader of the pro-Gerawan movement. “This is what we have been asking for. I don’t know why it took them so long.”
UFW third vice president Armando Elenes, who was among about 50 who showed up at the Helms State Building’s assembly room to witness the vote count, believes the battle is far from over.
“The ALRB must consider whether a free and fair choice was prevented by multiple, serious and repeated violations of workers rights by the company,” said Elenes.
Ron Barsamian, an attorney representing Gerawan, told The Fresno Bee the issue is far from settled.
“This is not the end,” said Barsamian. “The truth is we are where we should have been a day or week after the election.”
López, who has been hailed as the face of a new farmworker movement, joined fellow workers in a campaign to oust a union they said had abandoned the employees for 17 years before returning to bargain for a union contract once the state Legislature approved mandatory mediation and conciliation. The workers collected enough signatures for the ALRB to call for a decertification election that impacts about 5,000 workers.
The UFW has contested the election, alleging that the Gerawan and its workers “committed serious and repeated violations of workers’ rights.” An administrative law judge listed violations in a 2015 report that he said showed the company unfairly supported López and the anti-union workers.
The ALRB agreed and set aside the election.
The UFW has scored victories with the ALRB and the courts, until recently.
The state Supreme Court ruled last year that the mandatory mediation and conciliation law was legal. Gerawan has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The state Fifth District Court of Appeals ruled in May that the ALRB must count the ballots. The state Supreme Court supported that decision, which led to last week’s tally of the decertification ballots.
The ALRB must now decide if it will honor the workers’ vote. It must also determine if Gerawan Farming, because of the alleged violations during the decertification vote, must be fined or face some sort of sanction.
Gerawan praised the vote outcome.
“Our employees have been waiting since November 2013 for their votes to be counted,” the Reedley-based company said in a statement. “After a historic struggle, they achieved that right today, in spite of the efforts by the UFW and the millions of taxpayer dollars spent by the Agricultural Labor Relations Board to deny them that right.”
The company asked that the ALRB certify the election result “and to decertify the UFW.”
“We call on the Legislature and the governor to take immediate steps to ensure that the ALRB’s violation of the basic human rights of farmworkers never occurs again in California,” said the company.
Assemblymember Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, said the vote count results “says an awful lot about the ALRB.”
“I think this is the dawning of a new era for farmworker rights,” said Patterson, who showed up at the vote count.
