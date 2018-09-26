Paquita, ‘Fluffy’ & more at Fresno fair

What do Paquita la del Barrio have in common with Gabriel Iglesias?
Or for that matter, with José Manuel Figueroa, Lupillo River and Pablo Montero?
For a might big stretch, what does the Mexican singer whose songs rail against men and their machismo have in common with Ludacris or the band Chicago?
Answer: They are all headlining concerts at The Big Fresno Fair, which opens its gates on Oct. 3 and continues through Oct. 14.
Paquita will perform at the Paul Paul Theatre on Oct. 7; Gabriel Iglesias, the ‘Fluffy’ comedian gets his turn on Oct. 12; and the trio of Figueroa, Rivera and Montero will share the stage on Oct. 14.
Other concert headliners include Boy George & Culture Club (Oct. 5), Ludacris (Oct. 6), Chicago (Oct. 7), and, Salt-N-Pepa (Oct. 10).
The concert series is only a part of the fair that draws more than half-a-million to the southeast Fresno site.
Other highlights:
▪ Live horse racing, with betting, will be held every day of the fair with the exception of Oct. 3, 9 and 10.
▪ High school students in the county who have a 4.0 grade point average, or above, will be eligible to win a 2018 Toyota Corolla. Students will also walk away with scholarships, iPads and laptops during the Oct. 3 celebration.
▪ You can take five cans of food for the Feed the Need food drive from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 and get free admission to the fair. The fair has collected more than 805 tons of food in nine years.
▪ An opening day ceremony will honor community members and induct new members to the fair hall of fame.
Gates open at 11 a.m. weekdays, and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Admission is $12 general; $8 for children 6-12, seniors 62 and over, and military members.
