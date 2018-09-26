Latino conference focus on freedom, healing, resiliency and social justice

Vera López is not only an associate professor of justice and social inquiry in the School of Social Transformation at Arizona State University, but also a youth advocate when it comes to disparities that exist within the juvenile justice system.
López was one of the two keynote speakers, including Sal Nuñez, at the 6th annual Central Valley Latino Conference ‘Strengthening the Roots,’ a statewide two-day gathering of fellow therapists, treatment counselors, social workers, educators, administrators, and community workers in the Latino community.
“I think that it’s critical that we have information and that we collect information on juvenile justice offenders and that we collect race and ethnicity and gender,” said López, who received a master in program evaluation and a doctorate in School Psychology from the University of Texas.
“Historically we had looked at Latinos as part of the white group. But we actually need to tear that apart. We also need to look at gender, so we need to look at the extent of Latina girls involved in juvenile justice system,” said López, who has extensive research and clinical experience working in juvenile justice and residential treatment settings.
“Understanding the disparities that exist in the juvenile system, help us identify where there are places of injustices and also places where we can work to improve the systems as it relates to Latino kids.”
López has done research in areas that include adolescent delinquency, sexual risk taking, substance use, and prevention research with a major focus on girls.
“We need to think about in the absence of that sort of data. What do we rely on when targeting Latino youth in the juvenile system for prevention and treatment,” said, López who was a co-investigator on two other pilot projects focused on adolescent girls’ sexual risk taking and sexualities. “So if we don’t have that information, we run the risk of having clinical providers, juvenile probation officers, judges, other people that work with this population relying on stereotypes and cultural deficits thinking.”
As a youth advocate, López has taught a number of courses related to adolescent issues including Juvenile Delinquency, Latina Girls: Risk and Resiliency, Adolescent Girls: Risk and Resiliency, and Youth and Justice. In addition to these youth-focused courses, Lopez has taught research methods and statistics at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.
“For those three reasons I think it’s important that we acknowledge that kids in the system and what we can do to better support them and strengthen their families,” said López who is actively involved in the community.
The conference, presented by the Latino Commission and Nuevo Comienzo, took place Sept. 20-21 at the Visalia Convention Center and included 25 workshops addressing cultural competency, and evidence base practices in: Mental & Behavioral Health, Substance Abuse & Recovery, Violence & Criminal Justice, Mindfulness, Indigenous Teachings and LGBTQ.
“When we first began we intentionally seated it in the Central Valley,” said Debra Camarillo, executive director of the Latino Commission of the statewide conference. “And the reason why, is that throughout the state of California, the Central Valley is one of the places that receives the least attention. And it is also an area that has a significant high population of Latinos.”
“We intentionally place the conference here to raise the consciousness of what is happening here in the Central Valley to Latinos,” said Camarillo.
“The people here serve in different parts of California, they serve our community,” she said, adding that the conference brings alternative ways that “honor our traditions as Latinos.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
