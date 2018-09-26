Taunted in school, she is now a teacher ... and a U.S. citizen

Lyz Bautista was only 9 years old when she came to the United States from México with her parents and two older brothers 18 years ago.

Her family arrived to the Central Valley in 2000 to the small, rural community of Mendota where she started fourth grade at McCabe Elementary School not knowing English.

As an immigrant child who didn’t speak the language, Bautista faced a hard time from the other children at school for not knowing English.

After Bautista graduated from high school, she went to Fresno State, obtained a degree in liberal studies and pursued her teaching credential.

Bautista, who now lives in Fresno, is a third grade teacher at the same elementary school where she was taunted by classmates.

“Went back to Mendota and have been teaching there for the last five years,” said Bautista.

Bautista said it was ironic that in a place like Mendota with bilingual speakers she faced taunting as newcomer who didn’t speak English from classmates, was called “the Spanish speaker,” but all that motivated her to keep going and learn the language.

“I really try to motivate all of my students, not just the newcomers,” said Bautista, adding that to those students who are newcomers she shares her story with them. “I always tell them, ‘Hey, I’ve been on your shoes, I know what it’s like.’”

Bautista said she wants all her students to succeed; and, she is their biggest advocate for them to keep going.

Bautista, 27, was one of the 44 people representing 10 countries – Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Laos, Macau, México, Perú, Philippines and Taiwan – in the Central Valley who became new U.S. citizens at Glacier Point Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park last Wednesday (Sept. 19) as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service to present a naturalization ceremony featuring El Capitán as the backdrop.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service to present a naturalization ceremony with the backdrop of Yosemite National Park’s El Capitán on Sept. 19. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The ceremony was part of USCIS’ annual celebration of Constitution Week, recognized this year from Sept. 14 to 23, and Citizenship Day, marked on Sept. 17.

The service welcomed almost 45,000 new citizens at more than 260 naturalization ceremonies during the week-long observance. The federal agency celebrates the connection between the Constitution and citizenship and encourages all Americans to reflect on what it means to be a citizen of the United States.

For Bautista, becoming a U.S citizen was the next step after being a permanent resident.

“The next thing was to become a citizen,” Bautista said. “I am very interesting in being able to vote. And really feel part of the country, fully being engage and being able to be a voice and really let my voice be heard.”

Bautista, who was one of the 30 Mexican nationals to say the oath of allegiance to the United States, said her mother was the first one in her family to become a U.S. citizen, followed by one of her brother and now herself.

Enid McSherry, 42, of Modesto, came to the United State from Costa Rica 14 years ago with a fiancée visa. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Enid McSherry, 42, of Modesto, came to the United State from Costa Rica 14 years ago with a fiancée visa.

McSherry feels great becoming a US citizen.

“I feel like I am part of my kids’ land, so it is amazing,” said McSherry, who has three children with her husband John McSherry.

Her oldest child, Timothy McSherry, 11, said he feels “very happy for her” because he remembers his mother telling him many years ago that she was working on becoming a citizen.

“It’s been a long time coming. We worked on this starting with the fiancée visa to getting the green card and then to finally now a citizen, a lot of work,” said her husband John. “I am very happy.”

The ceremony included keynote speaker Tim Rios, Senior Vice President for Wells Fargo’s Government and Community Relations Group. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The ceremony included keynote speaker Tim Ríos, senior vice president for Wells Fargo’s government and community relations group.

Yosemite National Park deputy superintendent Teri Austin gave welcoming remarks.

Le hacían burla en la escuela y ahora es maestra … y ciudadana estadounidense

Lyz Bautista apenas tenía nueve años cuando llegó a Estados Unidos desde México con sus padres y dos hermanos mayores hace 18 años.

Su familia llegó al Valle Central en el 2000 a la pequeña comunidad rural de Mendota cuando ella empezó el cuarto grado en la Escuela Primaria McCabe sin saber inglés.

Como niña inmigrante que no hablaba el inglés, Bautista tuvo momentos difíciles con los demás niños en la escuela por no saber inglés.

Después de que Bautista se graduó de la preparatoria, se fue a Fresno State y obtuvo un título en humanidades y siguió estudiando para conseguir su certificación como maestra.

Bautista, quien ahora vive en Fresno, es maestra de tercer grado en la misma escuela donde le hacían burla sus compañeros de clase.

“Regresé a Mendota y he sido maestra allí desde hace cinco años,” dijo Bautista

Bautista dice que fue irónico que en un lugar como Mendota con población bilingüe, sus compañeros de clase le hayan hecho burla cuando era recién llegada sin hablar inglés, y le decían “la que habla español,” pero todo eso la motivó para seguir yendo y para aprender el idioma.

“Yo en verdad trato de motivar a todos mis estudiantes, no solo los recién llegados,” dijo Bautista, añadiendo que ella comparte su historia con los estudiantes que son recién llegados. “Yo siempre les digo, ‘Mira, yo estuve en tu lugar, yo sé lo que se siente.’”

Bautista dijo que ella quiere que todos sus estudiantes tengan éxito; y ella su su mayor defensora para que ellos sigan adelante.

Bautista, de 27 años, fue una de las 44 personas que representaron 10 países – Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Laos, Macao, México, Perú, Filipinas y Taiwán – en el Valle Central y que llegaron a ser ciudadanos estadounidenses en Glacier Point Amphitheater en el Parque Nacional Yosemite el miércoles pasado (19 de septiembre) cuando el Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de Estados Unidos (USCIS) se unió al Servicio de Parques Nacionales para presentar una ceremonia de naturalización que tenía a El Capitán como fondo.

La ceremonia fue parte de la celebración anual de USCIS en la Semana de la Constitución, que este año fue el 14 al 23 de septiembre, y el Día de la Ciudadanía que fue el 17 de septiembre.

La agencia dio la bienvenida a casi 45,000 nuevos ciudadanos en más de 260 ceremonias de naturalización durante la observancia de una semana. La agencia federal celebra la conexión entre la Constitución y la ciudadanía y anima a todos los estadounidenses a que reflexionen en lo significa ser ciudadano de Estados Unidos.

Para Bautista, el llegar a ser ciudadano estadounidense fue el siguiente paso después de ser residente permanente.

“El siguiente paso grande era llegar a ser ciudadana,” dijo Bautista. “Estoy muy interesada en poder votar. Y en verdad me siento parte del país, al participar completamente y poder votar y en verdad dejar que se escuche mi voz.”

Bautista, quien fue uno de los 30 ciudadanos mexicanos que dijeron el juramento de lealtad a Estados Unidos, dijo que su madre fue la primera en su familia en llegar a ser ciudadana estadounidense, seguida por uno de sus hermanos y ahora ella.

Enid McSherry, de 42 años, de Modesto, llegó a Estados Unidos desde Costa Rica hace 14 años con una visa de prometida.

McSherry se siente fabulosa al llegar a ser ciudadana de Estados Unidos.

“Siento que soy parte del país de mis hijos, así que es fabuloso,” dijo McSherry, quien tiene tres hijos con su esposo John McSherry.

Su hijo mayor, Timothy McSherry, de 11 años, dice que se siente “muy feliz por ella” porque él se acuerda que su madre le decía hace muchos años que ella estaba trabajando para hacerse ciudadana.

“Lo hemos esperado desde hace mucho tiempo. Nosotros trabajamos en esto empezando con la visa de prometida para conseguir la tarjeta verde y luego ahora finalmente la ciudadanía, es mucho trabajo,” dijo su esposo John. “Estoy muy feliz.”

La ceremonia incluyó al orador invitado Tim Ríos, vicepresidente principal del grupo de relaciones comunitarias y de gobierno de Wells Fargo.

La Asistente de Superintendente del Parque Nacional Yosemite, Teri Austin hizo los comentarios de bienvenida.