Fresno State offers ‘La Bienvenida’ and advice to Latino students

The cultural and traditional aspects of México were on full display last Friday (Sept. 14) at Fresno State, but the main message to Latino students was to get involved.
La Bienvenida 2018 – which incorporated the university’s celebration of Mexican Independence Day, complete with a student-led Mexican military marching band – was started five years ago by the Latino/a Faculty and Staff Association to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and to welcome Latino students to campus.
The performances by Fresno State Mariachi and Danzantes de Aztlán, along with the traditional Grito de Dolores handled by México Cónsul General David Preciado, however, took a back seat to the advice given by Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro and others.
“Our mission is to support you. To boldly educate and empower our students for success,” said Castro, who noted that Mexican Independence Day is special because his grandfather is from Michoacán, México. “This means inside the classroom and outside the classroom to do everything we can to support you.”
Castro – who, in his fifth year at the university has seen Latino enrollment increase to 49.3 percent of this fall’s record student body of 25,200 – called the students “the emerging leadership of the Central Valley of California and the nation and the world.”
That message was echoed by interim provost Robert Harper, professor Víctor Olivares, university vice president Frank Lamas and student body president Demi Wack.
▪ Harper, who is also the dean of the School of Business: “Faculty are people, they’re individuals. Talk to them, visit faculty during office hours. For you to get the most out of education, be involved, be engaged. Do more than just what you do in the classroom.”
▪ Lamas, the vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management: “Take advantage of what we have. Get involved with the university, don’t be a spectator.”
▪ Olivares: “Everyone who works on campus is here to help you. It’s the best university in the nation; you couldn’t have chosen a better university.”
▪ Francine Oputa, director of the Cultural and Diversity Center: “I want you to believe that you belong here.”
▪ Wack: “Take advantage of services. Get involved.”
María Guzmán, a graduate student, liked what she heard. The native of Oaxaca, who graduated from Santa María High School, chose Fresno State because she heard about its diversity.
Fresno State was one of six public universities in California to be receive the 2018 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
“Everybody treats each other as family,” said Guzmán as she distributed free tacos to students and faculty during the event. “I enjoy the friends and bonding with each other.”
Preciado concluded the celebration with the ‘Grito de Dolores’ while the military marching band Delfines Secundaria Técnica No. 9 from Ensenada, México marched in with the Mexican flag that was used in the ceremony.
