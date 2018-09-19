CDPH confirms first four human West Nile Virus deaths of 2018

With four confirmed human West Nile Virus deaths in the state, the California Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
“We are still in a peak period of West Nile virus transmission in the state,” said Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH director and state health officer.
The dead were residents of Glenn, Placer, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Even thought the four WNV-related fatalities have been reported to CDPH this year from four local health jurisdictions in counties in Northern California, there have been human cases of West Nile Virus reported in the Central Valley including Sacramento (1), San Joaquin (9), Stanislaus (6),, Merced (1), Madera (2), Fresno (3), and Tulare (1).
As of Sept. 14, CDPH has reported 79 human cases of WNV from 24 counties have tested positive for WNV this year.
“We urge everyone to take every possible precaution to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” Smith said.
There were 24 new WNV human cases reported in California the week of Sept. 10-14 from the following counties: Humboldt (1), Kern (2), Madera (2), Placer (7), Riverside (1), San Bernardino (2), San Joaquin (5), and Yolo (4).
These are the first WNV human cases reported from Humboldt, Madera, and Placer counties this year.
West Nile Virus activity in 2018 has been reported in 37 counties, including Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquín, Stanislaus and Tulare counties.
Additionally, 430 dead birds from 18 counties have tested positive for WNV in 2018, and 1,730 mosquito samples from 28 counties have also tested positive for WNV this year.
West Nile virus is influenced by many factors, including climate, the number and types of birds and mosquitoes in an area, and the level of WNV immunity in birds.
West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. The risk of serious illness to most people is low. However, some individuals – less than one percent – can develop serious neurologic illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.
People 60 years of age and older and individuals with diabetes or hypertension have a higher chance of getting sick, and are more likely to develop complications.
CDPH recommends that individuals protect against mosquito bites and WNV by practicing the ‘Three Ds:’
▪ DEET: Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.
▪ DAWN AND DUSK: Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus usually bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
▪ DRAIN: Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.
California’s West Nile virus website www.cdph.ca.gov includes the latest information on WNV activity in the state. Californians are encouraged to report dead birds on the website or by calling toll-free 1-877-WNV-BIRD (968-2473).
El estado confirma 4 muertes debido al virus del Nilo Occidental
Con cuatro muertes de humanos confirmadas debido al virus del Nilo Occidental (VNO) en el estado, el Departamento de Salud Pública de California (DSPC) está haciendo un llamado urgente para que la gente tome precauciones para protegerse contra mordeduras de mosquitos.
“Todavía estamos en el periodo cumbre de la transmisión del VNO en el estado,” dijo la Dra. Karen Smith, directora del DSPC y funcionaria de salud del estado.
Los fallecidos eran residentes de los condados de Glenn, Placer, Yolo y Yuba.
Aunque las cuatro fatalidades relacionadas con el VNO este año fueron en jurisdicciones de condados al Norte de California, ha habido casos humanos del VNO en el Valle Central incluyendo Sacramento (1), San Joaquín (9), Stanislaus (6), Merced (1), Madera (2), Fresno (3), y Tulare (1).
Para el 14 de septiembre, el DSPC ha reportado 79 casos humanos de VNO en 24 condados que han resultado positivos al VNO este año.
“Les pedimos con urgencia que tomen toda precaución posible para protegerse contra las mordeduras de los mosquitos,” dijo Smith.
Hay 24 nuevos casos de humanos con VNO que se reportaron en California la semana del 10 al 14 de septiembre en los siguientes condados: Humboldt (1), Kern (2), Madera (2), Placer (7), Riverside (1), San Bernardino (2), San Joaquín (5), y Yolo (4).
Estos son los primeros casos de humanos con VNO que se han reportado de los condados de Humboldt, Madera, y Placer este año.
La actividad del VNO en 2018 se ha reportado en 37 condados, incluyendo los condados de Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquín, Stanislaus y Tulare.
Además, ha habido 430 aves muertas en 18 condados que resultaron positivas al VNO en 2018, y 1,730 muestras de mosquitos de 28 condados que también han resultado positivas al VNO este año.
El VNO es influenciado por muchos factores, incluyendo el clima, la cantidad y tipos de aves y mosquitos en un área, y el nivel de inmunidad al VNO en las aves.
El VNO es transmitido a los humanos y a los animales por la mordedura de un mosquito infectado. El riesgo es de enfermedad seria en la mayoría de la gente es bajo, sin embargo, algunas personas – menos de un uno por ciento – pueden desarrollar serias enfermedades neurológicas como la encefalitis o la meningitis.
La gente de 60 años y más, y las personas con diabetes o hipertensión tienen una posibilidad mayor de enfermarse, y son más propicias a desarrollar complicaciones.
El DSPC recomienda que la gente se proteja en contra de las mordeduras de mosquitos y contra el VNO al practicar las ‘Tres Ds:’
▪ DEET: Aplique repelente contra insectos que tenga DEET, picaridina, aceite de eucalipto de limón o IR3535, de acuerdo a las instrucciones de la etiqueta. Los repelentes evitan que los moquitos le muerdan. Los repelentes para insectos no se deben de utilizar en niños menores de dos meses de edad.
▪ Del Amanecer al Atardecer: Los mosquitos que transmiten el VNO por lo regular muerden temprano en la mañana y en la noche así que es importante que vista la ropa apropiada y repelente si está a la intemperie durante ese tiempo. Asegúrese de que las puertas y las ventanas tengan mosquiteros a la medida para mantener a los moquitos afuera. Repare o reemplace los mosquiteros que tengan agujeros o estén rotos.
▪ DRENAR: Los mosquitos ponen sus huevos en agua estancada. Elimine todas las fuentes de agua estancada en su propiedad vaciando todas las macetas, llantas viejas, cubetas, y otro tipo de contenedores. Si sabe de alguna alberca a la que no se le esté dando mantenimiento, por favor comuníquese con la agencia local contra mosquitos y control de portadores.
El sitio de Internet para el VNO de California www.cdph.ca.gov incluye la información más reciente sobre la actividad del VNO en el estado. Se anima a los californianos a que reporten aves muertas en el sitio o llamando al número gratuito 1-877-WNV-BIRD (968-2473).
