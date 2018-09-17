Mexican flag at City Hall

It is not every day that you see the Mexican Flag flying high outside Fresno City Hall.

But on Friday (Sept. 14), the City of Fresno welcomed the Consulate of México in Fresno to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at city hall with the Mexican flag rising in front of its building.

“I am proud to be here today to celebrate the 208 anniversary of the Mexican Independence,” said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. “I’m also proud to be a friend and partner with our Mexican consul David Preciado.”

“Last year for our first time, I heard the cry of Dolores that signals to the people that it was time to take up arm and began the fight for freedom from Spain. It was eclectic and it gave me the chance to witness the passion and the build the strength to launch the Mexican war of independence,” said Brand. “That kind of strength is still there. I’ve seen it first hand in Fresno.”

Brand said as a child he worked side by side with Mexican workers picking fruit in the hot summers.

“I’ve never meet people with more spirit and until this day they still inspire me,” Brand said. “Fresno history has been shaped by the contributions of the Hispanic community and the people of Mexico in particular. Fresno would not be as great without you.”

“Our traditions and our customs make us unique, but also present a wonderful opportunity to come together and learn from each other. So viva Mexico and God bless the city of Fresno,” Brand said.

“We want to share with you how excited we are to celebrate this special day,” said Mexican consul David Preciado, as he welcomed people to the celebration.

Preciado thanked all the dignitaries and leaders in the Central Valley as well as students present at city hall. “Today we honor our nation and national identity.”

Preciado said every year on this day; Mexicans embassies and consulates around the world celebrate Mexican Independence with pride.

“We praise our country that is set aside for its uniqueness of cuisine, culture, tradition and our people,” Preciado said, adding that Mexico is the second largest Latin American economy and the 12th in the world.

“It’s an honor for me to be here today and especially happy to see so many students here,” said Jim Yovino, Superintendent of Schools “Today you are witnessing history. How you got here, who you are, and it is so important that we continue to have celebration like this so you as students can continue this tradition and move it forward.

“I am honor to be here on behalf of 200,000 students in Fresno County. Today is a day we celebrate our partnership with our neighbors from Mexico, to say we are just so proud to be partners with you,” said Yovino.