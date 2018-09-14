Mariachi Divas to headline Tulare County Fair Dieciséis de Septiembre fiesta

The 2018 edition of the Tulare County Fair will close its five-day run with a Dieciséis de Septiembre fiesta on Sunday (Sept. 16) featuring mariachi, ballet folklórico, brass bands and a Mexican rodeo.
Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas will kick off the celebration with a performance from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Budweiser Stage.
The all-female group, founded by trumpet player Cindy Shea in 1999, has won Grammys for ‘Canciones de Amor’ (2009) and ‘A Mi Manera’ (2014).
Mariachi Divas, which is the official mariachi band at Disneyland resorts, recently released an album in tribute to José José.
The fair’s celebration continues at 4 p.m. with the Gran Jaripeo de Lujo featuring Banda Los Viejones, Banda Arrazadora del Valle, Banda la Maravillosa and Banda Pura Sangre in the arena. There is an extra charge to get into the arena.
The arena celebration will include 25 bulls for bull-riding competition.
KFTV Channel 21 personality Lupita Lomelí and Univisión radio’s José Anaya will host a meet-and-greet with fans outside the arena from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Trick roper Tomás Garzilazo will perform at noon and at 6 p.m..
General admission is $9, with a $5 charge for children ages 6-12.
The fair, located at 620 S K Street in Tulare, will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.
Details: www.tcfair.org
