Valadao to host U.S. Military Service Academy Night

Congressman David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, will host his annual United States Military Service Academy Information Night at on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hanford West High School, 1150 W. Lacey Blvd, in Hanford.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about obtaining a Congressional Nomination to one of the United States Military Service Academies and will meet field representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy. This informational event is recommended for all high school and middle school students who reside within California’s 21st Congressional District and are interested in attending a military academy and their families an opportunity to meet firsthand with representatives from the U.S. Military Service Academies and their local Congressional office.
Details: www.valadao.house.gov or (559) 582-5526.
Presentaciones de ciudadanía
¿Interesado en ser ciudadano de los Estados Unidos? La biblioteca del Condado de Tulare le invita a sesiones de información de ciudadanía en nuestras bibliotecas de sucursales en Septiembre. Las presentaciones se realizarán principalmente en español y/o en inglés, dependiendo de la primera elección de idioma de los asistentes.
Las presentaciones están dirigidas por los Servicios de Inmigración y Ciudadanía de los Estados Unidos (USICS).
Las presentaciones se realizarán en:
▪ Dinuba Branch Library, 150 S. I Street, martes, 11 Septiembre 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Orosi Branch Library, 12646 Ave 416, miércoles, 12 Septiembre 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Biblioteca de Pixley, 927 South Center Street #B, miércoles, 10 de Octubre, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
▪ Biblioteca de Tipton, 301 East Woods, jueves, 18 de Octubre 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
▪ Biblioteca de Earlimart, 780 E Washington Ave, miércoles, 17 de Octubre, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Detalles: (559) 713-2700 o www.tularecountylibrary.org.
Pete Escovedo at Fresno State
FRESNO
Hot on the heels of the release of his new album ‘Back to the Bay,’ Pete Escovedo will perform his jazz hit at Fresno State and will lead a percussion seminar for students.
Presented by the United Negro College Fund Fresno Chapter, the Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Orchestra will perform at the Concert Hall in the Music Building, 2355 E. Keats Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 15.
The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $60 and are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/pete-escovedo-tickets-48218651284. Free parking will be available in lots P31 and P1 through the Shaw and Maple entrance to Fresno State.
Valley woman appointed
MADERA
Tina Rodríguez, 41, of Madera, has been appointed to the California Sex Offender Management Board. Rodríguez has been victim services program manager at the Community Action Partnership of Madera County since 2007. She was lead advocate at Sequoia Health Centers from 2004 to 2007, where she was a victim advocate from 1999 to 2004.
Rodríguez earned a Master of Science degree in marriage and family counseling from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rodríguez is registered without party preference.
Chaplaincy program needs volunteers
MADERA
Madera Community Hospital, with the support and leadership from the Madera Ministerial Association and community faith leaders, is forming a Volunteer Chaplaincy Care Program. Once implemented, hospitalized patients and their families will have access to 24-hour, on-call spiritual support.
“The Volunteer Chaplaincy Care Program will provide a network of spiritual leaders, from all faiths, to provide comfort to patients, families and to the physicians and staff during times of crisis,” said Joyce Lane, Vice President, Madera Ministerial Association. “We envision the volunteer chaplains becoming reliable members of the hospital’s healthcare team.”
Credentialed spiritual leaders, interested in volunteering, can obtain the application for service at www.MaderaHospital.org/Volunteer. Applications will be reviewed and determined eligible to attend the Volunteer Chaplaincy Care Training scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Successful completion of the training and required hospital clearance are mandatory prior to service.
Details: Laura Maciel at (559) 675-2881 or e-mail Wecare@MaderaHospital.org
