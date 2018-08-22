Candidates serve up stance on issues at Democratic breakfast

State Sen. Ed Hernández, a practicing optometrist from the San Gabriel Valley, recalled stopping in Tranquility last year for a talk.
A teacher had invited him to speak to some students.
Hernández, who is running for lieutenant governor, arrived an hour early and noticed a girl step down from an “older, beat-up car.”
“I asked her, ‘Are you here to hear me speak?”
“Yes, I’m a senior here in high school,” she responded.
Hernández then asked if that was her father in the car.
“That’s my dad. He took me out of the fields and he just left to bring me here,” said the girl.
She told him she would be going to UC Davis. Hernández then asked to talk to the father.
“He came up and, all in Spanish, I congratulated him,” said Hernández. “What an honor to have that your daughter is going to be the first person to go to college.”
The father responded, “Pues, mi hija grande está en Berkeley. (Well, my oldest daughter is in Berkeley).”
Hernández, speaking at the Aug. 17 Fresno County Democratic Party Club breakfast, called it the “most memorable trip” of five he has made to the Central Valley.
“This is the American dream; to have your kids do better than you did,” Hernández told a gathering of about 150 party supporters in a hotel ballroom.
The breakfast resembled a rally for Democratic candidates looking to made inroads in the Valley’s Congressional delegation this fall where Republicans (Devin Nunes, David Valadao, Jeff Denham, and Kedvin McCarthey) hold four of the Valley’s five seats.
When he spoke to the students in Tranquility, Hernández asked them for their biggest concern.
“They were afraid their parents were going to be deported,” he reported. “What does that say of his country?”
Other concerns were lack of clean, drinking water.
“This is a third-world country circumstance,” said Hernández. “This is not who we are. This is not America.”.
Hernández faces fellow Democrat Eleni Kounalakis, a former U.S. ambassador to Hungary, in the race for lieutenant governor. Kounalakis got 23.4 percent of the vote to Hernández’s 20.8 percent in the June primary.
Breakfast attendees also got to hear from some of the 16 candidates who showed up. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra canceled his appearance due to a memorial service in Vacaville for a fallen CHP officer.
Highlights:
▪ Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz, who is trying to defeat Nunes, stressed that he is not accepting money from political action committees or corporations. “These are seats that we need to win,” he said.
▪ State Assembly candidate Aileen Rizo, who is challenging Republican Jim Patterson in the 23rd Assembly District, has been fighting for equal pay in the workplace for women. “If a woman can’t be equal in the workplace, how can she be equal elsewhere?”
▪ Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula voiced support for legislation that will ban short-term health insurance plans because they fall short of beneficial coverage. He also noted that Democrats are the ones who support clean air and clean water, and believe in climate change.
