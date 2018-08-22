Mollie Tibbett’s death sparks immigration debate, despite family’s wishes

Hours after the body of 20-year-old Iowa University student Mollie Tibbets was found hidden underneath some corn stalks in rural Iowa, her family members in Fresno put out a statement on Facebook asking that the alleged murder by a suspect identified as an undocumented Mexican immigrant focus on Mollie’s life and not on the crime or the suspect.

“Please remember that this is not about who committed such a horrible act, but the fact that someone did,” wrote M Auston Carlson, whose mother, Kacey Auston-Tibbetts, married Mollie’s father, Ron Tibbetts about three months ago.

“Please do not include this in your political agenda but rather in your stories,” Auston Carlson wrote. “Include this in your stories to your children, your loved ones. Teach everyone you know to live like Mollie.”

Iowa authorities were led by 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera to the woman’s body in Poweshiek County Tuesday morning. Rivera was identified as an undocumented Mexican national; but on Wednesday morning, his lawyer said Rivera was legally in the country.

Rivera, who lived in the same community of Brooklyn as Mollie, is being held on $5 million bond and faces a charge of first-degree murder. Federal officials have placed an immigration hold on him.

The family’s request that politics be avoided failed.

President Donald J. Trump referred to the incident at a Tuesday night rally in West Virginia.

“You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico, and you saw what happened to that incredible beautiful young woman,” said Trump, who has tried unsuccessfully to get funding from Congress to build a wall on the U.S.-México border. “We’ve had a huge impact but the laws are so bad, the immigration laws are such a disgrace, we’re getting them changed but we have to get more Republicans.”

The White House sent out a couple of tweets.

On Tuesday: “The loss of Mollie Tibbetts is a devastating reminder that we must urgently fix our broken immigration laws.”

On Wednesday: “For 34 days, investigators searched for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Yesterday, an illegal alien, now charged with first-degree murder, led police to the cornfield where her body was found. The Tibbetts has been permanently separated. They are not alone.”

Businessman John Cox, a Republican candidate for California governor, compared the Tibbetts case to that of Kate Steinle, who was killed in San Francisco in 2015 by a bullet fired from a gun in the hands of an undocumented resident. A jury acquitted José Ines García Zárate of all murder and manslaughter charges, but convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“As a father of four daughters, it crushes my heart to see yet another family go through this nightmare,” Cox said. “Those who want to abolish ICE need to consider the consequences of their rash proposal.”

Sam, who identified himself on Twitter as a cousin of the slain woman, posted: “attn Trumpists: Mollie’s death is not political propaganda to bring up your “build the wall” (BS). stop.”