‘It’s only possible here in America. It’s not possible in any other country.’

When Tejbir Grewal – a supervisor in the Fresno office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services – spoke about the benefits that immigrants bring to the United States, he could have been talking about María Solorio.
The 50-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, México was among 943 immigrants representing 64 countries who became U.S. citizens during a 45-minute ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Solorio, a Fresno resident who was 10 years old when her parents brought her to this country, works for a janitorial service that cleans the local immigration offices.
“I decided to become a citizen because of my three children,” said Solorio.
Or, he could have been talking about 60-year-old Riverdale truck worker Arturo Tafoya, 60. He is originally from La Piedad, Michoacán, México; and, has been in the U.S. since he was 20.
Or, Grewal could have been talking about Amparo Núñez, a 75-year-old Reedley resident originally from San Martín Hidalgo, Jalisco, México.
We may not dress alike, eat the same food, or speak the same languages, but today you raised your right hand and became citizens of the United States.
Tejbir Grewal
Or, it could have been any of the other 538 immigrants from México.
Or the 76 from the Philippines.
Or the 31 from El Salvador.
“We may not dress alike, eat the same food, or speak the same languages, but today you raised your right hand and became citizens of the United States,” said Grewal, a native of India who became a U.S. citizen in 2010.
Grewal, who has worked for the Fresno CIS office since 2013 after leaving his job as a business analyst, called the new U.S. citizens “unique and exceptional.”
He encouraged them to “make this land your land,” and to contribute with their traditions and culture.
“You can get anything ... as long as you pay for it,” said Grewal, recounting the remarks of a young Indian immigrant buying some food in San Francisco.
Grewal emphasized that anything is possible in this country “as long as you pay with time, pay with hard work, pay with education. You can get it.”
Those opportunities, like owning a home or opening a business, are “only possible here in America,” he said. “It’s not possible in any other country.”
Grewal said immigrants and refugees “revitalize and energize our economy.”
“You bring new talents to the shores of this country. New foods. New languages. New culture,” he said. “You are making this nation dynamic every day.”
Grewal asked that the new citizens “stand up for each other” and give back to their communities.
At the end of the ceremony, which included the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ and the ‘National Anthem,’ the new citizens heard a video message from President Donald J. Trump.
“It is with great pride that I welcome you into the American family,” said Trump. “No matter where you come from, or what faith you practice, this country is now your country.”
Where they came from
1. México, 541; 2. India, 99; 3. Philippines, 76; 4. El Salvador, 31; 5. Iraq, 16; 6. Laos, 14; 7. China, Indonesia, Iran, 11; 10. Thailand, 9. Also: Argentina, 1; Bolivia, 1; Chile, 3; Colombia, 2; Costa Rica, 1; Dominican Republica, 3; Guatemala, 6; Honduras, 1; Nicaragua, 3; Perú, 8; Venezuela, 2.
Comments