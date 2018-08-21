Marching band, barbecue prelude to Aug. 23 start of Fresno State semester

Not even 103-degree temperature could damper move-in day for about 1,000 new student residents at the Fresno State dorms last Sunday (Aug. 19).
“You’re among 29,000 applicants, so you’re very special to all of us,” said President Joseph I. Castro at the afternoon barbecue.
Castro was making reference to the fact that the new school year will start with a record 25,200 students. There were 26,000 applicants for 5,400 new undergraduate spots.
“We’ll have a great year together; I promise you,” said Castro, addressing the parents as well as the students. “If you ever need anything, come see me. I’m on the fourth floor of the library.”
That was good news for freshman Rynee Rangel.
“This is really cool,” said Rangel, a graduate of Marshall High School. “I liked it once I came and saw the campus.”
Rangel, an undeclared major, will join two high school classmates at Fresno State.
Rangel – whose heritage is Mexican and Filipino – was among 2,500 to 3,000 students and family members who munched on tri tip, barbecued chicken, beans, rice and salad during the event.
The barbecue followed the morning move-in of about 1,000 new students into the nine halls of the university dorms.
The Bulldog Marching Band made its debut at the barbecue.
The school year starts Thursday (Aug. 23).
