CDPH: Valley fever cases increase in the Central Valley

People living and working in the Central Valley should take precautions to avoid breathing in dusty air, advised the California Department of Public Health.
CDPH announced on Aug. 16 the highest annual number of new valley fever cases on record in California was reported in 2017.
With the highest cases of valley fever in 2017 were reported in counties in the Central Valley and central coast regions, including Kern, Kings, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Tulare, Madera, and Monterey counties.
“With the continued increase in valley fever, people living and working in the Central Valley and central coasts regions should take steps to avoid breathing in dusty air,” said Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH Director and State public health officer.
Valley vever, also known as coccidioidomycosis, or cocci, is caused by breathing in the spores of a fungus that grows in certain types of soil. The fungal spores can be present in dust that gets into the air when it is windy or when soil is disturbed, such as through digging in dirt during construction or other activities such as such as gardening and farming.
According to CDPH, 7,466 new cases of valley fever were reported from January through December 2017, making 2017 the highest annual incidence reported in California since coccidioidomycosis became individually reportable in 1995.
Last year was also the second consecutive record year for reported valley fever cases.
Nearly 64 percent of the 2017 case-patients living in one of these counties, with 37 percent residing in Kern County, according to CDPH officials.
For example, valley fever numbers in Tulare County increased to 275 confirmed cases in 2017, according to California Department of Public Health data, which indicate a continuing increase from an average of 123 cases annually for 2011–2015 and 212 confirmed cases in 2016—a 96.7 percent increase over the previous average.
The 2017 number is an increase of 14.6 percent over the 2016 cases and a 125 percent increase over the 2011–2015 average.
Dry weather conditions and blowing dust may be contributing to the increase and cases often increase in August and throughout the autumn months.
Symptoms of valley fever include fever, chest pain and coughing that mimics pneumonia, fatigue, chills, night sweats, joint aches, and a red spotty rash, mostly on the lower legs.
Most infected people will not show signs of illness. However, those who do become ill with valley fever may have flu-like symptoms that can last for two weeks or more.
“If individuals develop flu-like symptoms, such as cough, fever, or difficulty breathing, lasting two weeks or more, they should ask their health care provider about valley fever,” said Smith.
While most people recover fully, some may develop more severe complications which include pneumonia, or infection of the brain, joints, bone, skin, or other organs. There is currently no vaccine, but antifungal medications are available.
Individuals should specifically ask their health care provider about Valley Fever if they think they may be infected. They may order a blood test, a chest x-ray, or other tests to help diagnose ValleyFever.
Who is at-risk and how to take precautions
While anyone can get valley fever, those most at-risk for severe disease include people 60 years or older, African-Americans, Filipinos, pregnant women, and people with diabetes or conditions that weaken their immune system.
People who live, work, or travel in valley fever areas are also at higher risk of getting infected, especially if they work outdoors or participate in activities where soil is disturbed.
A person can reduce the risk of illness by avoiding breathing in dirt or dust in areas where valley fever is common. In these areas, when it is windy outside and the air is dusty, stay inside and keep windows and doors closed. While driving, keep car windows closed and use recirculating air conditioning, if available.
If individuals must be outdoors, they should consider wearing a properly fitted mask when the air is dusty (such as an N95 respirator mask which is widely available in retail stores), and refrain from disturbing the soil whenever possible.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instruction video can assist with proper fitting (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d_RaKdqeck&feature=player_embeddedd).
Employers should train workers about Valley Fever symptoms and take steps to limit workers’ exposure to dust, such as watering down the soil before digging.
According to CDPH, it is unclear why there has been such a large increase in reported Valley Fever cases in California since 2014. Possible contributing factors include heavy rainfall after years of drought as well as other climatic and environmental factors, increased number of susceptible people in areas where the fungus is present, and increased awareness, testing, and diagnosis by health care providers.
It is unknown if or how the relatively dry 2017-2018 winter in California will impact the number of Valley Fever cases this year, CDPH officials said.
Other options that can reduce your risk include wetting down soil before gardening or other soil-disturbing activities to reduce dust and covering open dirt areas around your home with grass, plants, or other ground cover. Wash clothing immediately after working or playing in dusty soil.
Access to air monitoring data is available at http://www.valleyair.org/Programs/RAAN/raan_monitoring_system.htm.
August is Valley Fever Awareness Month and you can get more information about Valley Fever by visiting the California Department of Public Health’s Valley Fever website (http://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/ Pages/Coccidioidomycosis.aspx) and the CDC’s Valley Fever website (http://www.cdc.gov/fungal/diseases/coccidioidomycosis/index.html).
For additional information on Valley Fever, visit the CDPH website www.cdph.ca.gov
