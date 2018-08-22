Affordable rental community provide homes for many low-income Dinuba residents

Lidia Jímenez is looking forward to celebrate Christmas with her family at her new apartment in Dinuba.
Jímenez, 26, along with her daughter Génesis and her grandparents Salvador and Lidia Díaz are some of the residents of the new Sierra Village apartments, a 44-unit affordable apartment rental community located at the corner of East Davis Drive and North Crawford Avenue in Dinuba.
“We will take care of it as our own,” said Salvador Díaz in Spanish, who is a retired farm worker. His wife Lidia has been a homemaker all her life.
Jímenez, her daughter and grandparents moved into the three bedroom apartment unit in July and are all settle in at their new place that now they call home.
Self-Help Enterprises held a ribbon cutting ceremony, which included an open house to some of the apartments units, to celebrate the completion of the new Sierra Village apartments.
Self-Help Enterprises is a community development organization whose mission is to work with low-income families to build and sustain healthy homes and communities.
According to Tom Collishaw, Self-Help Enterprise CEO, Sierra Village features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with a 3,027 sq. ft. community building, playground, and open space for residents. The community building includes a computer lab, which will be available to adults and children for schoolwork and educational activities.
Resident service programs such financial fitness, computer literacy, nutrition, English as a second language (ESL), and adult fitness classes, will also be offered to enhance the everyday lives and futures of the residents, Collishaw said.
“We have a waiting list,” said Collishaw of the need for affordable housing in rural communities such Dinuba, which has a large population of agricultural workers, with many families working in the fields and in local packing plants.
Many families in rural communities often live in over-crowded conditions and in substandard housing, not earning enough to afford market-rate housing.
“We believe strongly that a decent place to live is one of the basic building blocks for families and for the stability and success of children,” Collishaw said. “Sierra Village brings a much-needed housing opportunity for working families who need and deserve affordable housing.”
“We are proud to be part of the Dinuba community,” he said.
Sierra Village is a highly energy efficient and transit-friendly project. Sustainable features include solar PV, water conservation measures, and a vanpool program in partnership with the California Vanpool Authority that will transport residents from Sierra Village and the surrounding community to and from work.
The project’s solar panel system will offset the power used in the common area, residential loads, and community center, making Sierra Village a grid neutral Zero Net Energy project. This will result in reduced utility bills for residents and the property, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. In addition, Sierra Village will include sidewalks, pedestrian improvements and bike lanes along East Davis Drive and North Crawford Ave.
According to Sonia Sánchez with Self-Help Enterprise, monthly net rents, range from $316 to $732, and are determined based on unit size and family income.
Jímenez said she and her family pays $575, and is glad her family has a place with air conditioner.
Like Jímenez, Antonio and Consuelo Rodríguez are residents of the Sierra Village apartments, which is the second affordable rental community built by Self-Help Enterprises in the City of Dinuba. Viscaya Gardens, featuring 48-units, has been serving the Dinuba community since 2013.
Sierra Village is among 31 affordable apartment rental communities owned by Self-Help Enterprises serving 1,408 families throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
The Rodríguez, who pays only $430 for their one bedroom apartment, said they moved to their new home on July 15.
Consuelo Rodríguez, 66, said she was surprise of how spacious her apartment was and how she was able to fit a dinning table with chairs.
She said her husband worked for 30 years in the fields as a mayordomo while she worked for a packing house in Dinuba.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
