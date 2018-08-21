ABC’s of your Health: ‘Junk insurance’ a step closer to being banned in California

Alicia Jacobo poses for a photo with state Sen. Ed Hernández, who is running for lieutenant governor, during the Fresno County Democratic Party breakfast Aug. 17 in Fresno. Hernández authored SB 910, which bans substandard “short-term” insurance, that put at risk those who buy such coverage but find out later it doesn’t cover many needed treatments. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA Vida en el Valle